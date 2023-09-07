Advice on coping in hot weather as Amber Alert issued

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 7th September 2023 08:09

An Amber Heat Health alert has been issued for the East Midlands by the UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office.

Temperatures in West Northamptonshire are expected to reach almost 30C this week, posing a risk to some vulnerable people, including the elderly and those with long-term health conditions.

Our Hot Weather Checklist offers advice to help people in the warmer months, including some simple steps we can all take to stay safe in high temperatures.

These include:

Looking out for people who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated. Get in touch with friends, family or neighbours that may need help keeping cool.

Staying cool indoors is important. Closing curtains on rooms that face the sun can help, but also remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.

If you’re out and about, try to keep out of the sun and avoid physical exertion between midday and 3pm, as this is the hottest part of the day. Always make sure you have applied sun cream before heading out into the sun to help protect your skin from sun damage.

More advice, top tips, and links to our services can be found on our Heat Health Webpage.

