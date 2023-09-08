It’s time to apply for your child’s school place for September 2024

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 8th September 2023 08:04

From today (8 September 2023), parents and carers of children living in West Northamptonshire can apply for a reception place in a primary or infant school, a year 3 place in a junior school, or a Year 7 place in a secondary school, for the September 2024 intake.

Parents and carers will be able to apply up until midnight on the closing dates for both Primary and Secondary applications.

Parents and carers can apply for a place in reception if their child will be four years old on or before 31 August 2024. The closing date for applications for places in reception (and year 3 at junior school) is 15 January 2024 at midnight.

The closing date for applications for Year 7 places is 31 October 2023 at midnight.

All applications, whether postal or online, must be received by the closing date to be considered as on time. Late applications will not be processed until after National Offer Days and will be processed in monthly rounds.

All on-time applicants will receive an offer of a school place on National Offer Days – 1 March 2024 for secondary places and 16 April 2024 for reception/junior school places. Applicants will then be provided with information on the next stage of the process.

There is a separate application process for children who have an Education, Health and Care (EHC) plan, details of which can be found on theSEND admissions page.

Cllr Fiona Baker, WNC’s Cabinet member for children, families and education, said: “It is a big decision choosing the preferred school places for your child or children, whether it is for reception, year 3 or year 7 – all just as important but equally exciting for your child / children in the next step of their education journey.

“If you are unsure of how the process works, or are not sure where to start please do look at the information available on our website.”

An independent admission appeals process is available for families who wish to appeal against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.

To find out more about applying for a school place in West Northamptonshire and to submit an application, visit: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/school-admissions

