Businesses in West Northamptonshire benefit from robust support showcased at Northamptonshire Business Exhibition

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 12th September 2023 09:05

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership’s (SEMLEP) Growth Hub teamed up on Thursday (7 September 2023) to showcase the vast amount of free support available for start-up and established businesses across West Northamptonshire during a major exhibition in Northampton.

The Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce’s Business Exhibition took place at Franklins Gardens and provided exhibitors and visitors the opportunity to build new connections, increase brand profile and develop new business opportunities.

Members of the Council’s Economic Growth and Inward Investment Team were on hand to promote West Northants as the perfect place for business and investment, plus to speak to attendees about the free support available, as well as funding. They also promoted how to register for free on the ExploreWN App, West Northamptonshire’s e-commerce and tourism platform.

Attendees who visited the stand not only learned of the extensive range of support which is tailored to the needs of each employer locally, but also about the regular business e-news updates available to subscribe to.

People were invited to enter a raffle to win a luxury hamper of locally-sourced produce kindly donated by businesses in West Northamptonshire, including Made in Northamptonshire and a meal for two at the Hibiscus restaurant at Delapré Abbey. Odette Mould, founder of Harry’s Rainbow in Milton Keynes was the lucky winner selected by reigning West Northants Business of the Year, Jessica Pilkington.

Cllr Daniel Lister, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with SEMLEP’s Growth Hub this year to take part in the Chamber’s Business Exhibition and speak to hundreds of local businesses who were eager to hear about the free support and funding available.

“We are dedicated to delivering economic prosperity in West Northants and want to work in collaboration with as many partners and stakeholders as possible to achieve our vision.

“West Northants is the ideal location for investment and business growth, and we will do everything possible to support businesses at all stages and of all sizes, ensuring they are aware of the broad range of advice available and support to access funding streams to help them continuously grow and thrive.”

The SEMLEP Growth Hub team were also on hand at the event to showcase the variety of support available to businesses across the South East Midlands, including one-to-one coaching with their in-house business adviser team and their fully funded events programme.

The team also shared their library of free support resources available on the Growth Hub website and how businesses can access a new multi-Million pound Resilience and Innovation Grant Scheme.

Ruth Roan, Growth Hub Manager, said: “It was great to collaborate with West Northamptonshire Council at this year's exhibition. It’s always fantastic to connect with the hundreds of local businesses from across Northamptonshire and share the wide variety of professional support available to help their business thrive.”

Finalists for this year’s Chamber Business Awards were also announced at the event, with 6 West Northamptonshire businesses shortlisted for the two Council sponsored awards, including Hi-Force Limited, Acorn Analytical Services and Gilt Edged Promotions who were shortlisted for the West Northamptonshire Business of the Year Award, and Sedgebrook Hall, Gilt Edged Promotions and Postworks Limited who were shortlisted for the West Northamptonshire Sustainability Award. Winners will be announced on 23 November.

Find out more about the expo event on the Northants Chamber website or access the range of free business support available; including help with sourcing funding, finding suitable commercial premises, filling vacancies, upskilling staff and more, on the WNC website.

