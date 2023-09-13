West Northants Council funds dedicated service to help people find their dream job

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 12th September 2023 11:18

Residents in West Northamptonshire are invited to attend a range of free monthly drop-in sessions to access the help they need to identify sustainable, local opportunities and benefit from dedicated support to land their dream job.

The drop-in sessions will be led by West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Economic Growth and Inward Investment team alongside employment support partners including the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), Jobcentre Plus and many more.

The sessions aim to help as many people as possible become employment ready and find the best job for them, with support including job searching, updating CV’s and cover letters, any training needs along with mental health support, volunteering, money advice and more.

The service is championed by MP Andrea Leadsom and has supported many local businesses including Screwfix, Paisley Pear, Sainsbury’s and Whittlebury Hall.

The sessions will take place every 2nd Wednesday of the month between 1pm and 3pm in the Watermeadows Room at Towcester Library and will run from 13 September 2023 until 14 February 2024. Dates of the sessions are:

13 September 2023



11 October 2023



8 November 2023



13 December 2023

10 January 2024

14 February 2024

Councillor Daniel Lister, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “These free in person sessions are designed to make finding a new job as easy as possible – and whatever you aspire to do, we can provide the support and advice needed to help you every step of the way.

“There is a vast and growing range of employment opportunities in West Northants, from working in our thriving transport and logistics industries, to engineering and construction, to retail and hospitality – we have something for everyone.

“I strongly encourage all West Northants residents to take advantage of these sessions and also take a look at the wealth of free employment support, courses and webinars available through our free West Northants Employment Support Service.”

More information about the employment support service can be found on the WNC website.

