Cabinet set to discuss next steps for much-needed SEND provision

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 12th September 2023 09:57

Councillors will meet next week to consider plans to open a new 45-place unit for children with Autism Spectrum Condition (ASC) at a West Northamptonshire school.

Members of the Council’s Cabinet will discuss proposals for the second phase of the Hunsbury Park Primary scheme, to provide more places for children with special educational needs. Phase one of this scheme was completed in September last year and saw the first 20 places open to children.

However, faced with construction constraints that were set to cause significant delays to the project, the Council has consulted parents, carers, residents and other stakeholders over plans to relocate the second phase of the scheme to Chiltern Primary School, about two miles away from the Hunsbury Park Primary School site.

The proposal would accommodate children with ASC in a supported school place that meets their needs, as part of building improvement works progressing at the Chiltern school site for the benefit of all pupils, and in a faster time frame than those posed due to construction delays.

If approved by Cabinet the unit at Chiltern Primary would open next month, operated by Hunsbury’s specialist SEND staff and increasing the total of number of SEND places across the two phases of the project from 50 to 75.

Cllr Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Children, Families, Education and Skills at WNC said: “I would like to thank the parents, carers, residents and stakeholders who took the time to have their say in the consultation or come along to the information sessions and it’s really encouraging to see nearly three quarters support the proposals.

“I do recognise the issues around construction delays at Hunsbury have prompted a degree of uncertainty and worry for some parents and I’m sorry for any impact this has caused and thank them all for bearing with us as we’ve worked towards new solutions that will ensure there isn’t further delay to children accessing their school place.

“We continue to work incredibly closely with both Hunsbury Park Primary and Chiltern Primary and an executive leadership model has been put in place with the current Headteacher of Hunsbury Park Primary acting as the new Executive Headteacher at Chiltern Primary school from 1 September 2023."

Following Cabinet taking place, we will continue to keep parents / carers informed on next steps.

To view the cabinet report, please click here: Agenda for Cabinet on Tuesday 19th September 2023, 6.00 pm - West Northamptonshire Council (moderngov.co.uk)

