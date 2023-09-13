NN12

Local News Mercedes preview Singapore 2023 Author: Bradley Lord Published: 13th September 2023 09:19 The fly-aways begin and we kick off an Asian double-header on the streets of Singapore and Brackley based F1 Mercedes AMG Petronas preview the weekend.

Fact File: Singapore Grand Prix

Stat Sheet: Singapore Grand Prix

Toto Talks Singapore



We maximised the result in Monza with the package we had. That will be important across the rest of the season to secure second in the Constructors'. At a circuit that didn't necessarily suit the characteristics of our car, we were still competitive. It's encouraging to see that the W14 is performing well across a range of tracks. We've had some time to debrief an intense double header and we're now heading into another one.



Singapore is a unique challenge for every team. The hot and humid conditions are tough on the drivers, team members and the cars. It's a bumpy track and there are some changes to the layout for this year, too. It should make the lap more flowing and slightly kinder on the tyres.



The battle with our nearest competitors is incredibly close. It's hard to predict just how the order will shake out each weekend. Nonetheless, we typically perform better on high downforce tracks, so we're hopeful of a competitive showing.





Fact File: Singapore Grand Prix This year's Singapore Grand Prix will feature a new layout as redevelopment works take place in the vicinity of the track.

The circuit between what was Turns 16 to 19 will now become one long 397.9m straight, reducing the number of corners from 23 down to 19.

The circuit length has therefore reduced from 5.063 km to 4.928 km and the number of laps of the Grand Prix increased from 61 to 62.

Lap times are expected to be reduced by roughly 10 seconds due to the changes.

The new layout will likely be beneficial for the tyres; previously, they would begin to overheat towards the end of the lap, but the removal of four 90-degree corners should help them stay closer to the optimum operating window.

Track evolution is incredibly high in Singapore, given that it is a street circuit. The surface can ramp up by as much as three seconds between FP1 on Friday and Qualifying on Saturday evening.

The Singapore Grand Prix is one of the most physically demanding races of the season. The intense humidity, warm temperatures, combined with the stop/start nature of the track, make it very challenging.

Due to these factors, drivers can lose around 3kg of weight during the race through sweating alone.

That stop/start nature, with a requirement for constant re-acceleration, ensures the circuit has the biggest fuel effect of the year. In simple terms, that means the amount of time you lose each lap is higher for every kilogram of extra fuel in the car.

Owing to the large amount of time spent in corners, just 50% of lap time is spent at full throttle.

That is one of the lowest percentages of the season, with only Monaco, the Hungaroring, and the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico with lower amounts.

The Marina Bay Street Circuit has the largest number of heavy braking events of any circuit we visit at four.

The lack of long straights and short distance between turns also puts less air through the brakes. Cooling is therefore a big focus for the team.

The track is also very bumpy. That adds to the stress that the drivers and cars are put through - that is particularly true with these new generation cars that run lower to the ground.

The circuit also impacts the tyres as the surface temperatures can never properly cool down. The tarmac is also aggressive on the tyres, increasing wear and degradation.

With a speed limit of 60 km/h, and a layout that feeds in at turn two, the total pit lane time is the highest of the season at 25 seconds.

Owing to the layout changes, the number of gear changes per lap has dropped to 64. It was previously the circuit with the highest amount of gear changes but now ranks fourth overall.

Given the nature of a street track, it is perhaps no surprise that all 13 of the previous Singapore Grands Prix have featured at least one Safety Car deployment.

In the last five editions, we have seen 10 Safety Car deployments.





Stat Sheet: Singapore Grand Prix



2023 Singapore Grand Prix



Session Local Time (SGT) Brackley (BST) Stuttgart (CEST) Practice 1 (Friday) 17:30 - 18:30 10:30 - 11:30 11:30 - 12:30 Practice 2 (Friday) 21:00 - 22:00 14:00 - 15:00 15:00 - 16:00 Practice 3 (Saturday) 17:30 - 18:30 10:30 - 11:30 11:30 - 12:30 Qualifying (Saturday) 21:00 - 22:00 14:00 - 15:00 15:00 - 16:00 Race (Sunday) 20:00 13:00 14:00





Race Records - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team at the Singapore Grand Prix



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps DNF Mercedes 11 4 6 3 6 3 4 Hamilton 13 4 6 4 6 2 3 Russell 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 MB Power 32 5 10 5 9 5 16





Technical Stats - Season to Date (Pre-season Testing to Present)



Laps Completed Distance Covered (km) Corners Taken Gear Changes PETRONAS Fuel Injections Mercedes 4,404 22,436.189 71,617 222,100 176,160,000 Hamilton 2,250 11,469.230 36,536 113,808 90,000,000 Russell 2,154 10,966.959 35,081 108,292 86,160,000 MB Power 17,074 86,564.160 276,516 861,742 682,960,000





Mercedes-Benz in Formula One



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps 1-2 Wins Front Row Lockouts Mercedes (All Time) 285 125 286 137 257 103 59 81 Mercedes (Since 2010) 273 116 268 129 235 92 54 79 Hamilton 324 103 195 104 175 63 N/A N/A Russell 96 1 10 1 7 6 N/A N/A MB Power 555 213 575 222 448 204 91 118



