  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"James, I was drawn in by all the crisp images and teaser captions. Superb. R."
- Ron
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

WNC Cabinet to receive latest finance update

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 14th September 2023 09:15

In April the Council set a balanced revenue budget of £383.5m for 2023/24, which prioritised its commitment to maintaining and protecting essential services whilst also setting out savings proposals of £32m.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has been working hard to keep its books balanced during the first part this financial year despite facing continued rising demand and costs for key services.

In April the Council set a balanced revenue budget of £383.5m for 2023/24, which prioritised its commitment to maintaining and protecting essential services whilst also setting out savings proposals of £32m.

A report published this week updating Cabinet members on the first four months of 2023/24 highlights how WNC, like other councils nationally, is continuing to see significant financial pressures from the increasing cost and demand for children’s services, adult social care and temporary housing along with the ongoing impact of high inflation.

With the help of robust monitoring and prudent financial planning, the Council is working hard to minimise the impact of these ongoing challenges and is currently forecasting an end-of-year overspend of £2.8m, equating to less than 1% of its annual revenue budget. It is also on course towards its annual savings target, with latest figures showing the council having already delivered nearly a quarter of the £32m efficiencies proposed within the first few months.

Among the priorities for keeping budgets on track in the year ahead will be working more closely with Northamptonshire Children’s Trust, providing them with additional support and working alongside them to ensure they have robust measures in place to reduce a projected £14m overspend on children’s services in West Northamptonshire and capacity to continue to transform and improve outcomes for youngsters.

Councillor Malcolm Longley, Cabinet Member for Finance at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Having overcome significant challenges to set a balanced budget for this financial year, we have since been working hard to maintain this position and ensure we keep a firm grip of our spending, despite the ongoing pressures around high inflation, rising service costs and demand.

“These challenges aren’t likely to go away any time soon but by continuing to be prudent in our planning and managing our finances robustly, we have provided ourselves with a firm footing towards tackling them.”

Members of WNC’s Cabinet will meet next week (Tuesday 19 September 2023) to consider the latest finance update – the report can be viewed on the website.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies