The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Brackley Jubilee Choir Autumn Concert

Author: David Taylor Published: 19th September 2023 09:41

Brackley Jubilee Choir Autumn Concert at St Peter’s Church, Brackley, on 25th November 2023 at 7.30pm. Brackley Jubilee Choir Autumn Concert at St Peter’s Church, Brackley, on 25th November 2023 at 7.30pm.  

 

This concert is in Celebration of the 800th Anniversary of St Peter’s Church, Brackley – and holds a special place in this year’s calendar for the church and the diocese.  

 

We are very much looking forward to this event and anticipating that apart from regular concert attendees, we hope to welcome the local congregation and those from other local churches, along with people who travel to our concerts from the wider NN12 and NN13 areas – ie Towcester, Banbury and as far as Northampton, Milton Keynes and Oxford.

Comments

