  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"From feedback received from our various helpers a lot of our visitors had observed that they found us by visiting the website and decided to come along. So it works and thank you very much!! "
- Jackie E
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Mercedes preview Suzuka 2023

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 20th September 2023 10:10

From Singapore to Suzuka and round 16 of the season in the Land of the Rising Sun Brackley based F1 Mercedes AMG Petronas preview the weekend

From Singapore to Suzuka and round 16 of the season in the Land of the Rising Sun Brackley based F1 Mercedes AMG Petronas preview the weekend

  • Toto Talks Japan
  • Fact File: Japanese Grand Prix
  • Stat Sheet: Japanese Grand Prix
Toto Talks Japan 
 
It was a thrilling Sunday night in Singapore. Although the result wasn't quite what we were hoping for, there are plenty of positives we can take away. We were bold and aggressive with our strategy calls. The pace of the car all weekend was strong. We executed well as a team and gave it a real shot for victory as the racers we are. 
 
It was a great drive to the podium from Lewis. He showed impressive pace throughout the race, especially the final stint. P3 was a deserved reward for his efforts. For George, he'd performed faultlessly all weekend. He was giving it absolutely everything in the search for victory. That's absolutely what we want to see. It was a small mistake on the final lap and that will make it even more painful for him. I know he will bounce back strongly. 
 
We have another race in just a few days' time. Japan is always a unique event with very passionate fans. The track is incredibly challenging, and the drivers love racing on it. The margins were so close in Singapore, so we'll be aiming for another competitive showing in Suzuka. 
 
We lost some ground in the Constructors' Championship to Ferrari at the last race. We are looking forwards not back, though. Our focus is on maximising the package we have and scoring as many points as possible. If we do so, I'm confident we can extend our advantage. 
 
 
Fact File: Japanese Grand Prix
  • Suzuka holds the distinction of being the only circuit we race at that is laid out in a figure-of-eight configuration.
  • After the Degner Curves, the circuit passes under the straight leading to 130R. Owing to this, it's the only F1 track that runs both clockwise and anticlockwise. 
  • This figure-of-eight layout is beneficial for tyre wear. It creates a more even balance between left and right-hand corners (10 being right-handers and eight to the left), distributing load more equally between tyres.
  • The first corner doesn't require any braking on entry. In Qualifying, drivers don't hit the brakes until the car is cornering at close to 5G. 
  • That helps to generate some of the highest steering wheel torques of the entire season. 
  • The vast majority of the first sector at Suzuka is spent cornering. From Turn 1 until the exit of Turn 7, the steering wheel is moving almost continuously for nearly 2km of the lap. 
  • Just 1.2 km of the lap is spent driving in a straight line. Most of the 5.807 kms sees some lateral g-force going through the car. 
  • The lack of straights also means that Suzuka is just one of four circuits on the calendar that has a solitary DRS zone.
  • 130R is one of F1's quickest corners, taken at 295 km/h. Turn 11 meanwhile is one of the slowest at 60 km/h. 
  • The braking zone for Turn 11 is particularly challenging. Drivers must hit the brakes midway through the fast Turn 10. They are cornering at close to 3.5G while turning right before the hairpin left. Lockups are therefore common.
  • In contrast to Singapore, brakes have a slightly easier time at Suzuka. There are only two heavy braking events on the track. Brake duty and wear are therefore among the lowest we see across the year. 
  • Suzuka has one of the highest mass sensitivities of the season. That means that carrying more fuel is more penalising in terms of lap time and performance. 

 
 
Stat Sheet: Japanese Grand Prix 
 
2023 Japanese Grand Prix 
 
Session Local Time (JST) Brackley (BST) Stuttgart (CEST)
Practice 1 (Friday) 11:30 - 12:30 03:30 - 04:30 04:30 - 05:30
Practice 2 (Friday) 15:00 - 16:00 07:00 - 08:00 08:00 - 09:00
Practice 3 (Saturday) 11:30 - 12:30 03:30 - 04:30 04:30 - 05:30
Qualifying (Saturday) 15:00 - 16:00 07:00 - 08:00 08:00 - 09:00
Race (Sunday) 14:00 06:00 07:00

 
 
Race Records - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team at the Japanese Grand Prix 
 
  Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps DNF
Mercedes  11 6 11 5 9 4 2
Hamilton 13 5 8 4 7 4 1
Russell 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
MB Power 27 11 26 7 16 8 13

 
 
Technical Stats - Season to Date (Pre-season Testing to Present) 
 
  Laps Completed Distance Covered (km) Corners Taken Gear Changes PETRONAS Fuel Injections
Mercedes 4,692 23,894.333 78,241 241,108 187,680,000
Hamilton 2,390 12,178.050 39,756 123,048 95,600,000
Russell 2,302 11,716.283 38,485 118,060 92,080,000
MB Power 18,126 91,890.436 300,712 931,174 725,040,000

 
 
Mercedes-Benz in Formula One 
 
  Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps 1-2 Wins Front Row Lockouts
Mercedes (All Time) 286 125 287 137 258 104 59 81
Mercedes (Since 2010) 274 116 269 129 236 93 54 79
Hamilton 325 103 196 104 175 64 N/A N/A
Russell 97 1 10 1 8 6 N/A N/A
MB Power 556 213 577 222 449 205 91 118

 
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies