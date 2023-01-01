Cabinet approves plans to seek leisure centre providers in Northampton and Daventry

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 20th September 2023 13:17

Plans to procure leisure centre contracts in Northampton and Daventry have been approved by Councillors at West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Cabinet meeting last night (19 September 2023).

The leisure services contracts which are currently operated by Trilogy Active and Everyone Active, expire on 31 March 2026. Procuring a new contract(s) allows the Council the best opportunity to deliver value for money, opportunity to improve service delivery and ensures the Council does not breach procurement law.

There are currently 3 centres operated by Trilogy Active, including Mounts Baths, Lings Forum Leisure Centre and Danes Camp Leisure Centre, and 3 operated by Everyone Active, including Daventry Leisure Centre, Daventry Sports Park and Moulton Leisure Centre.

The contract operated by Parkwood Leisure in South Northants expires in 2034, therefore a separate procurement exercise will take place at a later date.

At the forefront of the Council’s priorities is to appoint a contractor that will not only achieve value for money but work innovatively to enhance sports and leisure facilities in West Northants, communicate effectively with the public and add social value, such as providing sports activities that will collectively benefit the wider community.

The procurement process will also enable the Council to incorporate within the new contract elements such as West Northamptonshire Council’s Corporate Plan, Social Value Strategy, Anti-Poverty Strategy, Sustainability Strategy, and align with Integrated Care Northamptonshire’s ‘Live Your Best Life’ ambitions.

Cllr Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “Residents’ health and wellbeing, and their ability to access high quality leisure facilities are of utmost importance. This means it is absolutely crucial that we award a contract that delivers a high-quality service and meets the needs of our communities, whilst delivering value for money.

“This is an exciting opportunity to shape future sport and leisure facilities in West Northamptonshire and to make sure our facilities are operating at the highest possible standards.

"It’s important that our leisure providers also share our vision for a more active West Northamptonshire and work with us to inspire active communities and provide opportunities for people to live healthier lives and engage in a variety of accessible sports activities.”

