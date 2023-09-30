Towcester Autumn Tidy Up Volunteers Needed

Author: David Reed - Rotarian Published: 21st September 2023 09:48

Volunteers are sought for the annual Autumn Towcester Tidy Up, organised by the Rotary Club of Towcester, which will take place over the weekend of Saturday 30th September 2023 and Sunday 1st October 2023

.

This can be a fun and interesting event with lots of camaraderie and friendly informal competition to see who collects the most rubbish and unusual item of rubbish.

There will be four 2-hour sessions over the weekend and all picking equipment and hi-viz vests are provided. You just need to wear sturdy boots and to dress for the weather. Supervised children are most welcome to join in.

To volunteer, please contact Rotarian David Reed at dreedsfm@sky.com

#towcestertidyup #keepbritaintidy #towcesterrotary

