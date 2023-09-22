  • Bookmark this page

Hop Harvesting

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 22nd September 2023 09:51
Director, John (right) and brewer, Phil, inspect the hops during the annual HopWalk at the beginning of SeptemberDirector, John (right) and brewer, Phil, inspect the hops during the annual HopWalk at the beginning of September

Once in a while the team at Towcester Mill Brewery are allowed out of the brewery - and one of the highlights of the brewing year is the annual hop harvest.

Always at the beginning of September, brewers are invited to a HopWalk courtesy of hop specialists, Charles Faram, to see the green hops out in their natural environment and to bring them back for brewing. From seeing them out in their fields, to being harvested and brought back to the farm for baling, Towcester Mill is then able to bring back kilos of fresh green hops ready for brewing, which can only be done just once a year.

"The annual Hop Walk is a real highlight for any brewer's calendar," explained director, John Evans. "To be able to see where some of the UK hops grow and to be involved in seeing them harvested is absolutely fascinating; a big thank you to Charles Faram for showing us around the farm - the hops really do smell amazing!"

Towcester Mill Brewery has already used these green hops and its annual Fresh Hop brew will be out on draught in the Tap Room this weekend. Cheers to that!

