Local News What's On at the Mill - October 2023 Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 26th September 2023 09:54 Gurkha Streetfood will be making its visit to the Mill on Saturday 7 October 2023 in celebration of National Curry Week Gurkha Streetfood will be making its visit to the Mill on Saturday 7 October 2023 in celebration of National Curry Week

Autumn is most definitely on its way as the nights draw in and the days become shorter. If you're looking for somewhere to go out of the cold and into the warm, then pop by and see Towcester Mill Brewery at its cosy Grade II listed, 18th century Tap Room!



Here's what is lined up this month: Tuesday 3 Oct - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS

Sunday 8 Oct - FOLK AT THE MILL

Thursday 12 Oct - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS

Tuesday 17 Oct - HITMIX BINGO

Thursday 19 Oct - HITMIX BINGO

Friday 20 Oct - CRAIG LIVE

Thursday 26 Oct - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT PLUS Street Food at the Mill: first Tuesday of the month with The Wood Oven

every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer

every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas

plus Gurkha Streetfood on Sat 7 Oct (pictured)

and The Wood Oven on Tues 17 Oct Check out the Mill's Street Food page at www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or its social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!