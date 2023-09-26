Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
What's On at the Mill - October 2023
|Author: Kathryn Hunter
|Published: 26th September 2023 09:54
Gurkha Streetfood will be making its visit to the Mill on Saturday 7 October 2023 in celebration of National Curry Week
Autumn is most definitely on its way as the nights draw in and the days become shorter. If you're looking for somewhere to go out of the cold and into the warm, then pop by and see Towcester Mill Brewery at its cosy Grade II listed, 18th century Tap Room!
Here's what is lined up this month:
- Tuesday 3 Oct - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
- Sunday 8 Oct - FOLK AT THE MILL
- Thursday 12 Oct - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
- Tuesday 17 Oct - HITMIX BINGO
- Thursday 19 Oct - HITMIX BINGO
- Friday 20 Oct - CRAIG LIVE
- Thursday 26 Oct - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
- first Tuesday of the month with The Wood Oven
- every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
- every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas
- plus Gurkha Streetfood on Sat 7 Oct (pictured)
- and The Wood Oven on Tues 17 Oct
Comments
