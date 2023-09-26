  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Your website is better than the local newspaper. Everything is there! Keep up the good work.   Lynda"
- Lynda P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

What's On at the Mill - October 2023

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 26th September 2023 09:54
Gurkha Streetfood will be making its visit to the Mill on Saturday 7 October 2023 in celebration of National Curry WeekGurkha Streetfood will be making its visit to the Mill on Saturday 7 October 2023 in celebration of National Curry Week

Autumn is most definitely on its way as the nights draw in and the days become shorter. If you're looking for somewhere to go out of the cold and into the warm, then pop by and see Towcester Mill Brewery at its cosy Grade II listed, 18th century Tap Room!

Here's what is lined up this month:
 
  • Tuesday 3 Oct - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
  • Sunday 8 Oct - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Thursday 12 Oct - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
  • Tuesday 17 Oct - HITMIX BINGO
  • Thursday 19 Oct - HITMIX BINGO
  • Friday 20 Oct - CRAIG LIVE
  • Thursday 26 Oct - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
 
  • first Tuesday of the month with The Wood Oven
  • every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
  • every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas
  • plus Gurkha Streetfood on Sat 7 Oct (pictured)
  • and The Wood Oven on Tues 17 Oct
Check out the Mill's Street Food page at www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or its social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies