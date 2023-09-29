F1 stars support Silverstone Museum's girls go free in October 2023

Author: Amanda Ohare Published: 29th September 2023 11:43

Formula One stars Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have pledged their support for Silverstone Museum’s Girls Go Free this October initiative, which is leading the drive for diversity in motorsport by shining a spotlight on opportunities for women.

In a bid to inspire girls and young women to consider careers within the motorsport industry, the Silverstone Museum is gearing up to offer free admission to all girls aged 18 years and under throughout October.

Famous faces from the world of sport, showbiz and F1, including Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, David Coulthard, Founder of More than Equal, have been joined by Claire Williams, racing driver Jessica Hawkins, F1 presenter Lee McKenzie and F1 Academy drivers who have unanimously welcomed the inspiring initiative, which seeks to accelerate aspiring talent into Formula One and the motorsport sector.

TV stars alongside leading lights from F1 and other sporting sectors have been sharing personal video messages of support for the museum’s pioneering project, where girls gain free entry to the museum, which showcases the stars, stories and science behind British motor racing.

Also backing the Girls Go Free initiative are Olympic gold medallist swimmer Rebecca Adlington, tennis coach Judy Murray, Jill Scott, queen of the jungle and former England footballer, England Lionesses player and captain of Manchester United women’s team Katie Zelem. F1 Academy drivers Chloe Grant, Abbi Pulling and Chloe Chong have been joined by other successful women working in motorsport pledging their support to the initiative.

The drive to encourage more females to consider careers in motorsport is essential as a recent report by More than Equal highlighted how no woman has raced in F1 since the 1970s and female participation represents only 10% across all levels of competitive motorsport. Formula 1’s most recent gender pay gap report, published in 2023, also revealed that just 31% of its workforce is female.

Silverstone Museum Chief Executive Phil Lawrie added: “Silverstone Museum recognises the importance of creating greater diversity within the motorsport sector.

“Our Girls Go Free initiative aims to inspire the stars of tomorrow while highlighting how, beyond the role of becoming a racing driver, there are many more multiple opportunities for women to succeed within motorsport.”

It is hoped the museum’s move will help encourage further support for the female stars in motorsport and have a positive impact on the sport, similar to how the success of England’s legendary Lionesses has inspired more girls and women to enjoy football on and off the pitch.

Visitors to the museum can enjoy numerous exhibits and experiences including Pit Stop challenges, race the iconic Silverstone circuit on the museum’s Scalextric track and climb into a replica Grand Prix car. Silverstone Museum is located trackside at the iconic Silverstone circuit allowing visitors access to see the legendary racetrack during their visit.

For more information on Girls Go Free this October at Silverstone Museum and full T&Cs go to https://www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/what-s-on/events/girlswill/

