NN12

>

News

>

Local News Towcester Mill celebrates 10 years in The Good Beer Guide Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 30th September 2023 09:59 Towcester Mill Brewery is celebrating being included in The Good Beer Guide for 10 years in a row, the 2024 guide was released on 28 September 2023 Towcester Mill Brewery is celebrating being included in The Good Beer Guide for 10 years in a row, the 2024 guide was released on 28 September 2023

Towcester Mill Brewery is delighted to announce that it is in the Good Beer Guide once again - and it's their tenth year in a row!



The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide – the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide – is celebrating its 51st edition with a striking cover and a foreword supplied by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson. The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.



Dickinson’s foreword shines a spotlight on the cultural tradition of pubs within the United Kingdom, the importance of protecting the heritage, charm and welcoming nature of pubs and clubs, and not taking them for granted.



The Good Beer Guide, which is published annually by CAMRA, helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene. As well as covering 398 of the very best pubs across Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland, it keeps track of brewery numbers, and while the Guide notes that seven breweries have opened, seven have also unfortunately closed across the counties.



CAMRA Chairman, Nik Antona, said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”



The Good Beer Guide, which reviews over 4,500 pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the very best pints in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes. Compiled by thousands of independent volunteers, it helps identify significant trends and themes locally and nationally.



www.camra.org.uk or from the Mill's Bottle Shop. Copies of The Good Beer Guide can be bought online via CAMRA's websiteor from the Mill's Bottle Shop. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.