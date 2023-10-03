New defibrillator at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 3rd October 2023 14:31

Towcester Mill Brewery director, John Evans, with the newly installed defibrillator outside the Mill Towcester Mill Brewery director, John Evans, with the newly installed defibrillator outside the Mill





A new life saving defibrillator is now up and running outside Towcester Mill Brewery for use by the community, for the community.







Situated right outside the front of the building, down Chantry Lane, the new defibrillator is fully automated, and connected to the East Midlands Ambulance Service, ready to use as and when the need arises.





Brewery director, John Evans, said, "Back in the spring we held a quiz to kickstart the fundraising for this invaluable defibrillator. We know that Cardiac Arrest kills over 60,000 people, of all ages, in the UK each year. If a heart defibrillator is used within 3-5mins of a cardiac arrest, the chances of survival increases from 6% to a huge 74%. Now, thanks to everyone's generosity back then, including a number of our neighbouring businesses who sponsored the quiz and donated raffle prizes, as well as additional contributions from individuals who have made this possible, it's now ready to go. We have lots of equipment here at the Brewery but it's one bit of kit we really don't want to have to use!"





The defibrillator is fully automated so, should an emergency arise, it will visually and verbally tell you what to do as the situation progresses.







"A massive thank you to everyone who supported this fundraising effort, it just goes to show when the community gets together it really can benefit everyone. A few pounds may well end up saving someone's life," added John.

