NN12

NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Council pledges support to tackle air pollution

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 2nd October 2023 09:40

West Northamptonshire Councillors have unanimously pledged their support to tackling air pollution with a range of actions set to move forward.

At their Full Council meeting in Northampton’s Guildhall (Thursday, 28 September 2023), members across the political groups discussed plans to address concerns from residents about poor air quality locally.

The Council is aiming to publish a cohesive clean air strategy as early as possible next year and already working with partners to develop effective local actions. Measures will include using nearly £300,000 of Defra grant funding to assess the health, economic and social impacts of  extending the existing smoke control areas in West Northamptonshire, progressing a pilot project with local schools to promote active travel and reduce car idling and improving traffic management systems to reduce pollution levels linked to idling traffic.

At the meeting councillors also recognised West Northamptonshire Council have already made several commitments to deliver clean air, including signing up to the UK100 Net Zero Pledge in 2022, committing to be ‘Clean and Green’ in the corporate plan, and inheriting Northampton Borough Council’s Northampton Low Emission Strategy (NLES) until 2025.

Councillor David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Engagement and Regulatory Services said: “Although air quality levels in our area generally fall within Government limits, we know it is a matter of concern for our residents and that more work needs to be done improve them.

“A range of actions are being planned towards improving air quality across West Northants and the unanimous support shown by councillors at last night’s meeting demonstrates the widespread commitment and support to achieving this.”

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
