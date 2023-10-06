Celebrating National Customer Service Week

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 2nd October 2023 11:45

West Northamptonshire Council is celebrating the National Customer Service Week (2-6 October 2023), with partner drop-in sessions for residents lasting the whole week.

Launched by the Institute of Customer Service, National Customer Service Week is a week-long opportunity to raise awareness of customer service and the vital role it plays in successful business practices.

Our customer services team provide advice and support on a wide range of West Northants Council services, from housing options to council tax and everything else in between. Between April to August 2023, WNC's Customer Services teams received over 164,000 calls, averaging around 1,083 calls per day, or 146 calls per hour. Additionally, the team handled over 32,000 emails during the same period.

To celebrate the week and highlight some of the services available, partners from the Northants Fire and Rescue Service and Commsave (Northamptonshire’s Credit Union) will provide support and information to residents, with drop-in sessions available across the area.

Monday, 2 October

The Guildhall: 10am – 12pm (Fire Service)

The Abbey Centre: 9am – 1pm (Fire Service)

Tuesday, 3 October

The Forum: 9am – 3pm (Commsave)

Wednesday, 4 October

The Guildhall: 9am – 3pm (Commsave)

Thursday, 5 October

The Forum: 9am – 1pm (Fire Service)

Friday, 6 October

The Abbey: 9am to 3pm (Commsave)

Cllr Mike Hallam, WNC Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, said:

“We have wonderful teams here at West Northamptonshire Council and we are very proud of the work we do to make West Northants the best it can be. Supporting and listening to our customers is a big part of that. The National Customer Service Week gives us the opportunity to celebrate the importance of customer service and the staff and volunteers who deliver services to our residents on a daily basis.”

Residents can access our services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year through our website at westnorthants.gov.uk. It is a simple and convenient way to access information about your council tax, find your local councillor, make a comment, report an issue, access planning services, and find out more about waste and recycling collections.

The customer service team, alongside other key council services and partner agencies, also offer a wide range of drop-in options across West Northamptonshire. Find a drop-in session near you on our website.

