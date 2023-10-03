  • Bookmark this page

Requirements relating to dog control and smoking in public open spaces across the Northampton area to be introduced in October

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 1st October 2023 09:56

Additional measures to encourage responsible dog ownership and ban smoking in specific public open spaces in the Northampton area, will be implemented from 3 October 2023 for a period of two years following approval by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) cabinet on 19 September.

The Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) is currently in place in Daventry and South Northants areas and will now be extended across Northampton, forming a West Northamptonshire-wide Order relating to dog control and prohibiting of smoking in certain public spaces.

Cllr David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement and regulatory services said: “Public open spaces should be enjoyed by everyone. By adopting PSPO measures across West Northamptonshire we can encourage responsible dog ownership and limit where people can smoke in certain open spaces such as play areas. Together, we can create a cleaner, safer and more pleasant area for everyone to enjoy.”

The PSPO means dog owners could be fined £100 if they fail to:

  • pick up their dog’s mess and dispose of it properly
  • carry the means to pick up after their dog
  • prevent their dog from entering public places from which dogs are excluded, including children’s play areas, schools, skateparks, tennis courts, multi-use games areas (MUGAs) and bowling greens
  • keep their dog on a lead when in Northampton Town Centre, Upton Country Park Phase 2 (the land between Kislingbury and Upton), land near Daventry Country Park café, cemeteries, burial sites, graveyards, memorial gardens, allotments, car parks, sports grounds, fields and pitches - when in use for authorised sporting activity
  • put their dog on a lead when asked to do so by an authorised officer

The order also restricts a person from walking more than four dogs at any one time in a public open space (unless they are a licensed dog day care provider, boarder or breeder whereby a maximum of 6 can be walked at any one time). It is also prohibits smoking in children’s play areas, land near schools, skateparks; tennis courts; multi-use games areas (MUGAs) and bowling greens.

The variation to the Order for Dog Control and Prohibition of Smoking can be viewed https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/_preview_/24cf0572-43f1-4f07-918c-67db1d5f33ed1695629580.0018 along with the Cabinet decision and Frequently Asked Questions.

