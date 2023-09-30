  • Bookmark this page

Earning £400 or less a week? You may be eligible for £300 towards your household bills

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 30th September 2023 19:03

Struggling households in West Northamptonshire who work but are on a low wage can apply for a £300 payment from the Household Support Fund (HSF), funded by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Struggling households in West Northamptonshire who work but are on a low wage can apply for a £300 payment from the Household Support Fund (HSF), funded by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Those that have a weekly income of £400 or less may be eligible to receive a £300 payment to provide financial support to those that are in need, but have not received any of the Cost of Living Payments or the £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment.

To be eligible for this payment, you must:

  • be earning less than £400 a week after tax, including any government benefits
  • have less than £5,000 in household money, savings and investments.
  • be over 18 years of age
  • a West Northamptonshire resident
  • in full time or part time employment
  • have a valid UK bank account
  • not be in receipt of the recent government cost of living payments.

Eligibility is assessed on an individual basis for each application and will take into account the information and evidence provided with the application as well as other information available to us (including information from statutory partners such as the Department for Work and Pensions).

The £300 payment will be given in two instalments. Those that meet the criteria will receive £150 following approval of the application, with the second payment being received to the same bank account 60 days later, without the need for a further application.

Cllr Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health said: “This is an important strand of the Household Support Fund. We want to ensure as many of our residents who are struggling with their finances or household bills due to the cost of living increase, are able to receive support through the household support fund, provided by DWP.

“To make sure these funds reach and support as many West Northants residents as possible, the Council has implemented several strands of support with this low wage initiative being one of them.  Each support offer has differing eligibility criterion and method of distribution, with the aim that these funds are available to those who need it most, reflecting differing circumstances.”

“Our first year of the Anti-Poverty strategy has seen progress towards tackling poverty in West Northamptonshire. As we move into the second year of delivery, we are continuing to work together with partners against our action plan to get the best deal for the people of West Northants.”

To find out more information on the low wage payment, the criteria and the application process please visit our Household Support Fund page. The full range cost of living support available can be found on our hub: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/cost-of-living.

