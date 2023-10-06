NN12

2023 Qatar Grand Prix Mercedes Preview
Published: 6th October 2023





Brackley based F1 Mercedes AMG Petronas return to the Lusail International Circuit for the second-ever Qatar Grand Prix Toto Talks Qatar

Fact File: Qatar Grand Prix

Insight: Climate & Weather - How they Affect an F1 Car

Stat Sheet: Qatar Grand Prix



Toto Talks Qatar



We knew our pace in Japan wouldn't match what we had been able to show in Singapore. They are very different circuits and the characteristics of Suzuka highlighted the weaknesses of the W14.



It was therefore important that we limited the damage to Ferrari in the Championship. With six races to go, we are relishing the fight and will be giving it our all to stay ahead, starting this weekend in Qatar.



We return to Lusail for the first time since 2021. The inaugural Grand Prix there was a successful one for us, so we are looking forward to going back. With its sweeping turns, it's a demanding circuit and one the drivers also enjoy.



Since our last visit, there have been changes both on and off track. A key feature of FP1 therefore will be understanding the effect of the track resurfacing. As it is a Sprint weekend, we will have limited time to get on top of this and find a solid set-up for the rest of the event. It will be an interesting task and one we are excited for.





Fact File: Qatar Grand Prix The F1 Sprint returns for the first time since the Belgian Grand Prix back in August.

This will be the fourth sprint event of the season, following Baku, Austria, and Spa.

There are still two more sprint events to come before the end of the season: the United States Grand Prix in Austin and the São Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos.

Following F1's inaugural visit to the Lusail International Circuit back in 2021, the circuit has been completely resurfaced.

Understanding how this has impacted on grip and tyre degradation will be a key focus for the team during FP1.

That will be particularly crucial this weekend as we enter parc fermé conditions ahead of qualifying on Friday evening.

A completely new pit and paddock complex has been constructed at the track in time for this year's race.

This will include larger pit garages, new team buildings, and new access tunnels.

Temperatures during the day in Doha are forecast to reach close to 40°C this week.

Qualifying, the F1 Sprint, and the Grand Prix itself take place at night, and therefore temperatures are expected to average a more comfortable 27°C.

However, FP1 and the Sprint Shootout will take place before sunset and temperatures, and thus track conditions, could therefore vary quite dramatically.

The race in 2021 saw a number of punctures attributed to the flatter kerbs of the Lusail circuit. Unspecified work has been carried out on these ahead of this year's race so that will be a focus of understanding ahead of running on Friday.

The track has a fast and flowing nature as it is predominantly used for motorcycle racing.

There is only one corner, turn six, that sees the minimum speed drop below 100 km/h.

There are therefore no heavy braking events for us to tackle, a unique occurrence on the 2023 calendar.

The braking energy requirement is therefore low; there are still six braking events that the cars encounter across the lap.

There are 16 corners in total: 10 to the right and six to the left. The track's main straight covers over 1km of the total lap distance and is the sole DRS zone on the circuit.

The pit lane in Qatar is the third longest of any circuit we visit on the calendar, behind only Imola and Silverstone.

It clocks in at 450 metres and the expected pit lane time is over 20 seconds.



Insight: Climate & Weather - How they Affect an F1 Car



"Across the season, we see a huge range of conditions both in temperature, in atmospheric pressures, but also wet and dry."



Across the 2023 season, we will visit 19 different countries, with races spread over nine months. We encounter a vast array of climates, races in the day and at night and a whole host of other factors thrown in. From daily highs of 40°C such as this weekend in Qatar, to expected single digit figures in Las Vegas, designing and racing an F1 car is no easy task. In our latest insight video, we explore how climate and weather affect an F1 car.



Watch the full video to find out more here . The full video, including broadcast versions, along with the transcript can be downloaded here .



For more information, you can also join our official Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team WhatsApp Channel here .





Stat Sheet: Qatar Grand Prix



2023 Qatar Grand Prix



Session Local Time (AST) Brackley (BST) Stuttgart (CEST) Practice (Fri) 16:30 - 17:30 14:30 - 15:30 15:30 - 16:30 Qualifying (Fri) 20:00 - 21:00 18:00 - 19:00 19:00 - 20:00 Sprint Shootout (Sat) 16:00 - 16:44 14:00 - 14:44 15:00 - 15:44 Sprint (Sat) 20:30 - 21:00 18:30 - 19:00 19:30 - 20:00 Race (Sun) 20:00 18:00 19:00





Race Records - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team at the Qatar Grand Prix



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps DNF Mercedes 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 Hamilton 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 Russell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 MB Power 1 1 1 1 1 0 2





Technical Stats - Season to Date (Pre-season Testing to Present)



Laps Completed Distance Covered (km) Corners Taken Gear Changes PETRONAS Fuel Injections Mercedes 4,942 25,346.083 82,741 250,108 197,680,000 Hamilton 2,517 12,915.539 42,042 127,620 100,680,000 Russell 2,425 12,430.544 40,699 122,488 97,000,000 MB Power 19,033 97,157.385 317,038 963,826 761,320,000





Mercedes-Benz in Formula One



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps 1-2 Wins Front Row Lockouts Mercedes (All Time) 287 125 287 137 258 104 59 81 Mercedes (Since 2010) 275 116 269 129 236 93 54 79 Hamilton 326 103 196 104 175 64 N/A N/A Russell 98 1 10 1 8 6 N/A N/A MB Power 557 213 579 222 450 205 91 118



