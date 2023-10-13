  • Bookmark this page

Towcester Farmers Market

Author: Nick Holder Published: 8th October 2023 11:38
The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 13th October 2023, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.
 

 
There will be the usual mix of stall holders attending the market this month, offering a wide range of traditional, and also unique, products and produce.

The venue remains the same at present. While it is still expected that we will relocate to  more central car park in Towcester in the coming months, details have yet to be finalised.
 
We continue to look to expand the market further and invite other local companies to contact us if they think they can provide something different to the customers along the general farmers market idea, although all suggestions will be considered.
 
For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with the Towcester and District Lions Club:-
or phone on 0345 833 5918
or through our 'Towcester Farmers Market' page on Facebook
