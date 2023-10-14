  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"I was pointed in the direction of the website, and my first thought was 'not another flash-in-the-pan idea that will be full of spam, irrelevent adverts etc'. How wrong I was!"
- Oliver T
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Towcester Police Station Now Grade II Listed

Author: Martin Johns - Lib Dem Published: 14th October 2023 10:11

Towcester Police Station and Magistrates’ Court that could have been under threat, have been Listed by Historic England as Grade II, giving the building extra protection.

Towcester Police Station and Magistrates’ Court that could have been under threat, have been Listed by Historic England as Grade II, giving the building extra protection.

Former Town Mayor Martin Johns says: “Since I made the application to Historic England in April 2023, I have been overwhelmed by comments from local people saying how important the building is to Towcester.”

Martin Johns added: “Since moving to Towcester some 41 years ago I have always considered the building an important feature within the town and have been surprised that the building hadn’t been fully recognised for its architectural features and historic interest. Today, with its Grade II Listing, it has.”

In its report to the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Historic England commented:

  • a restrained yet striking principal elevation, symmetrically composed with a central archway, projecting wings and stair towers, and with variation and simplicity in the elevation belying the complexity of the plan within;
  • robust and well-constructed using good quality materials and with careful detailing;
  • designed to project a social message, adopting associations of tradition, authority and security through its form and historicist styling; retaining good-quality architectural treatment and features of note within the former police station and court;
  • a building complex with several ancillary structures, the planning and interrelationship of which remains legible and which illustrates the provisions for a police station of the period.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies