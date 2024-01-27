The Cassiopeia String Quartet set to perform at St Lawrence Church, Towcester in January 2024

On Saturday the 27th of January 2024 at 7:30pm, St Lawrence Church, Towcester will host The Cassiopeia String Quartet for an intimate classical concert featuring works by Mozart and Beethoven.

Elizabeth Rowland, violist of the Cassiopeia String Quartet is delighted to be bringing her ensemble to Towcester for this special concert which has been kindly sponsored by The Rotary Club, Towcester.

Having grown up in Towcester, her love of music stems from spending much time in Sponne School’s Music Department, led by Mrs C Underwood, as well as attending Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust - both institutions to which she feels much gratitude and has many fond memories of. In the summer of 2020, after many months of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown Elizabeth was honored to receive a scholarship at the Royal Welsh Conservatoire.

Formed during their first year of study the Cassiopeia String Quartet has enjoyed almost four years of working and performing together as an ensemble. They are very fortunate to have lived together throughout their time at the conservatoire, having quickly formed a strong, family-like bond with each other.

Elizabeth describes her time at the conservatoire so far as incredible. Her highlights include being awarded a placement to perform with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales as well as being a member of the BBC National Chorus of Wales and having performed in a BBC Proms concert in August at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

This upcoming concert at St Lawrence holds a very special place in Elizabeth’s heart as a celebration of four years of hard work from both herself and the rest of the ensemble. Having taken on work experience placements in arts management and administration roles in Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, the music library of the Welsh National Opera, and the administrative offices of the Royal Welsh Conservatoire, this concert also forms part of her work towards her final year self-directed module in which she is exploring the professional world of arts administration and drawing upon her newly found experience to project manage this concert from concept to performance, a challenge that has proved to be both exciting and rewarding.

Proceeds from the ticket sales of this event will be put towards financing the future postgraduate studies of members of the group.

The Cassiopeia String Quartet looks forward to welcoming you to their concert.

Tickets are £8 and can be purchased through https://cassiopeiatowcester.eventbrite.com

