Santa's Tipple for Christmas

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 18th October 2023 08:54

Check out the full range on their website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk for this year's festive inspiration! 

Towcester Mill Brewery's brand new Santa's Tipple will be available to buy from Saturday 21 October 2023 when it launches its Christmas beer for this year! 

Santa's Tipple is the Mill's seasonal, warming ruby ale, but in previous years has been a relatively strong 6.2% abv. However, this year, the abv has dropped to 5.4%, making it an easy to drink festive tipple, perfect for the Christmas table and to give as gifts! 

"We brew this beer with a combination of malts including dark crystal to give it its caramel flavour and ruby colour," explained director, John Evans, "and a blend of hops leads this beer to a warm, spicy finish just right for Christmas."

From Saturday, the Brewery's Bottle Shop will also have some of its Christmas range available, including new 'beer crackers', as well as traditional Christmas gift packs and festive jute bags. Customers will be able to sample the new Santa's Tipple as well as enjoy a sample of Warner's gins which aren't available in the supermarkets.

Santa's Tipple will be available to purchase from the Bottle Shop, open 12pm-5pm Tuesday-Sunday, from Saturday 21 October 2023. It will also be available on draught in the Tap Room in the run up to Christmas in December.
Check out the full range on their website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk for this year's festive inspiration!

