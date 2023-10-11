Improvements to local bus services in Daventry

Published: 19th October 2023

Improvements are being made to local bus services in Daventry so that they can better serve the local community, starting from 29 October 2023.

West Northamptonshire Council has been working with Stagecoach to improve the local bus services in Daventry, with the financial support of Prologis UK. Service changes will improve the work, leisure and shopping transport links for local residents.

They include:

The D1 will provide a direct connection between Rugby and Daventry via Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT)

Reduced journey times between Daventry and Northampton on the revised D2 route

A more regular service on the D3 between Daventry and Northampton via Kislingbury, Bugbrooke and Nether Heyford

A new lunchtime service on the D4 from Daventry to Long Buckby

The introduction of two hourly services, D5 and D6, improving the connectivity locally within Daventry

Extension of the D1 and 96 services to serve the new Royal Mail centre and northern part of DIRFT.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste, said: “Having listened to the feedback of residents, we are pleased to announce service improvements to multiple routes around Daventry.

“Working together with Stagecoach and Prologis UK we have been able to enhance bus services within Daventry, as well as improving the connections to both Northampton and DIRFT.”

Prologis UK has provided financial support to this improvement project which has enabled better connections between Daventry and DIRFT.

Dave Mellor, Prologis UK said “As a long-term investor at DIRFT, we’re pleased to be able to positively contribute to improving public transport facilities around the site and wider Daventry area. As a site which employs over 9,000 people in Northamptonshire, we hope the new services allow more people from local communities to gain exciting career opportunities in the logistics sector.”

These changes to the Stagecoach services come in response to customer demand as well as feedback from residents.

Mark Whitelocks, Stagecoach Midlands Managing Director said “Working with West Northamptonshire Council and Prologis at DIRFT we have been able to design a new network that better meets the needs of people living and working in Daventry and DIRFT”.

“The changes provide a simpler bus network with links that will provide new travel opportunities to those working in and around DIRFT. These enhancements demonstrate what can be achieved through working in partnership.”

To find out more please check the Stagecoach Website https://www.stagecoachbus.com/service-updates/serviceupdatesarticle?SituationId=ID-11/10/2023-14:01:27:986

