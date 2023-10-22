  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"Hi James - just to say I tried Towcester First for my shopping, and went to Popsy and Peanut and got some lovely toys. "
- Jane Harries
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Support available for households in West Northamptonshire

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 20th October 2023 08:15

This week is Household Support Fund Awareness Week (16 to 22 October 2023) with the aim to highlight financial support available to households who may be facing hardship in West Northants.

This week is Household Support Fund Awareness Week (16 to 22 October 2023) with the aim to highlight financial support available to households who may be facing hardship in West Northants.

In the fourth tranche of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Household Support Fund, £5,199,257 has been allocated to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to continue helping the most vulnerable with the ongoing cost of living challenges.

WNC have implemented a number of support offers that have been identified to best meet the need of residents in West Northamptonshire, ensuring the funds are distributed to a range of families and households in need, with differing circumstances. The support offers distributed include:

  • Around 12,500 families with children continuing to receive meal vouchers during the school holidays. They have also be given a helping hand for the 23/24 school year, with supermarket vouchers for uniforms distributed alongside support for food over the summer.
  • Voluntary and community groups will share out £1.2m in the form of food aid, distributed in separate tranches over winter, to support households experiencing the most hardship across West Northants.
  • Over 1,500 households on a low wage (weekly income of less than £400) but have not received any of the Cost of Living Payments or the £150 Disability Cost of Living payments may be eligible to receive a £300 payment to provide financial support. For more information please click here.
  • £600,000 has been allocated towards food clubs and larders, with half of the funding to help upscale and improve their use of food clubs and larders in a move towards more sustainable ongoing support for residents
  • Around £115,000 has been earmarked towards helping the most struggling households reduce their energy bills through practical measures such as better insulation and more efficient boilers etc. A further £110,000 will be used to provide money and debt advice services to those facing severe financial hardship.

Cllr Matt Golby, WNC’s Cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Public Health said: “The impact of the cost-of-living increase is still very much affecting many households and we are continuing to work with our local voluntary and community groups in helping to address this ongoing challenge.

“It is imperative that we offer support to residents, acknowledging that individual circumstances and the help needed differs. Therefore, we have thoughtfully considered how to make the best use of the latest funding from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).”

For more information on cost of living support please visit Cost of living or call 0300 126 7000 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm).

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies