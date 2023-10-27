Royal inspiration at the Coronation Art Competition and Exhibition

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 23rd October 2023 11:11

His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson Esq, said: "I would like to extend my warmest gratitude to all the young artists who participated in the Coronation Art Competition. “The sheer creativity and talent displayed in your submissions have left us all in awe.

Residents of Northamptonshire are invited to witness the creativity of the county's young minds at the Coronation Art Competition and Exhibition.

The exhibition hosted at The Carriage House Lamport Hall in Lamport, Northamptonshire will be open to the public from 10am -4pm on Friday, 27 October and Saturday, 28 October and from 10am -3pm Sunday, 29 October.

Visitors will be able to see a collection of artworks crafted by selected finalists from various schools across Northamptonshire that will capture the unique perspectives of schoolchildren of all ages on the grandeur of the Coronation of King Charles III festivities that graced the nation in May.

“Their imaginative interpretations of the Coronation celebrations have not only captured the essence of this historic event but have also showcased the immense talent and creativity that thrives within our region.

"I invite everyone to join us at The Carriage House Lamport Hall to see and celebrate the remarkable achievements of our talented young artists and cherish the legacy of this historic Coronation."

