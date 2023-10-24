  • Bookmark this page

NN12

NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

News Specialist burglary officers warn of the darker nights ahead

Author: Northants Police Published: 24th October 2023 09:07

Police officers within Northamptonshire Police’s Burglary Team are warning the public about an increase in break-ins as the darker nights draw in.

Historically, burglaries increase during the winter months because thieves are able to use the cover of darkness to hide and go unnoticed more easily.

At the moment in Northamptonshire, the Force is seeing an increase in the number of burglaries across the county between 6pm and 10.30pm with a common method being entry via back doors or windows.

Burglary Team Inspector – Alan Rooney said: “As the darker nights draw in and particularly after the clocks go back on Sunday, October 29, we really want the public to be alive to any suspicious activity in their local area.

“This could be anything - from unfamiliar people being seen frequently on CCTV or doorbell footage, to vehicles driving up and down roads repeatedly and in a suspicious manner.

“We’d also like to take the opportunity to remind people of the crime prevention measures they can put in place to make sure their home is as safe as possible.

“In an ideal world we would not have to issue crime prevention advice and I want to be clear that the only person to blame when a burglary happens is the offender.

“However by taking a look at our crime prevention tips below, you will give yourself a better chance of not becoming a victim.”

Crime prevention advice | Northamptonshire Police (northants.police.uk)

