  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Attendees at previous events have commented that they learn of my functions through About My Area"
- Chris Lofts, Former Mayor of Towcester
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Mercedes preview Mexican Grand Prix

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 25th October 2023 09:57

2023 Mexico City Grand Prix - Preview 

Austin was a weekend of mixed feelings. The positives are that the upgrade looks to have given us a step forward in terms of performance. Our pace was strong all weekend and it was encouraging to be in the fight for victory.

Brackley based F1 Mercedes AMG Petronas head south from Austin and onwards to the Mexican capital 

  • Toto Talks Mexico City 
  • Fact File: Mexico City Grand Prix 
  • Insight: Rookie FP1 Sessions - How we Prepare a Driver 
  • Stat Sheet: Mexico City Grand Prix 

 
Toto Talks Mexico City 
 
Austin was a weekend of mixed feelings. The positives are that the upgrade looks to have given us a step forward in terms of performance. Our pace was strong all weekend and it was encouraging to be in the fight for victory. 
 
The negative was of course failing to capitalise on our pace with the result. Losing a podium finish hurts and is not a position we want to find ourselves in. The complexities of a sprint weekend and a bumpy circuit caught us out. But rules are rules. We will learn from this and improve. Now we move on to the next race. 
 
Mexico is always an exciting weekend. The fans are super passionate and energetic. The venue also presents a unique challenge with the high altitude. It has a major impact on how we operate the car, and it is always a challenge to find the optimum solution. 
 
It will also be a good test of our upgrade package; seeing how it performs at a circuit with very different characteristics. That will be useful for our continued learning and development for W15. Finally, FP1 will see Fred Vesti in the car for one of our two mandatory rookie sessions. He has acquitted himself well in Formula 2 and I am sure he will do a good job for the team. 
 
 
Fact File: Mexico City Grand Prix 
  • The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is the third-shortest circuit on the 2023 F1 calendar, behind only Zandvoort and Monaco.
  • It does however have the longest run from pole position to the first braking zone at 811 metres.
  • Mexico City sits at over 2,200 metres altitude which affects the car in a number of different ways.
  • Because of that high altitude and therefore low air density, the air is incredibly thin.
  • The ambient pressure is by far the lowest of the season at 782mb. 
  • The oxygen levels are therefore 78% of what they are at sea level. This has a big impact on the aerodynamics and the Power Unit.
  • The Power Unit sees a decent drop in output due to the thin air. The turbocharger makes up for some of the power loss, but not all of it, and has to work much harder than it does in normal conditions.
  • Due to the altitude, we run a high downforce package in Mexico City but experience Monza levels of downforce.
  • Top speeds are therefore some of the highest of the season and typically exceed 350 km/h.
  • The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez still largely follows the original outline of the circuit which was first developed in 1959.
  • The main difference is the former, more fearsome version of the Peraltada corner is now bisected.
  • The first championship Grand Prix race took place at the circuit in 1963, before disappearing from the calendar after 1970.
  • The second F1 stint at the circuit came between 1989 and 1992, before the championship returned in 2015 with Nico Rosberg victorious for our team.

 
Insight: Rookie FP1 Sessions - How we Prepare a Driver 
 
"It's my first ever Free Practice so obviously my expectations are high, but there is a check list that I need to go through and tick all the boxes and that's where I'm going to keep my focus." 
 
Fred Vesti is quite rightly excited to make his maiden appearance in an F1 car on a Grand Prix weekend. Whilst it will be a proud moment for the Dane, he is aware that he has an important job to do. How do we make sure a rookie driver is ready for that task? 
 
"We can replicate plenty of things in the simulator. For Fred's outing, we've got a session prepared with George's race engineers so that he can go through all the comms, all the language that they use, get ready for that and then also he will be helping us doing our pre-event work," says Senior Performance and Simulation Engineer, Zhaoming Li. 
 
Holly Chapman, Trackside Power Unit Engineer, adds: "To make sure a rookie driver is fully prepared for driving the car we'll go through a pack of slides with them, which covers all the basics that they need to know. As they become more experienced, we can then add to that, but we really tailor it to the rookie at that time." 
 
The learning also continues on once the driver is on track. Hugues Bretonnier, Senior Performance Engineer, comments: "As with the race drivers, there will be an opportunity between runs to have a look at the data. We can discuss with the engineers how he can build up his confidence, progress the speed in a couple of corners maybe, using different tools on board and adjust the setup to try and progress with our weekend according to our run plan." 
 
It's an exciting challenge for both the driver and the team and you can find out more here. The full video, including broadcast versions, along with the transcript can be downloaded here. 
 
 
Stat Sheet: Mexico City Grand Prix 
 
2023 Mexico City Grand Prix 
 
Session  Local Time (CDMX)  Brackley (BST)  Stuttgart (CEST) 
Practice 1 (Friday)  12:30 - 13:30  19:30 - 20:30  20:30 - 21:30 
Practice 2 (Friday)  16:00 - 17:00  23:00 - 00:00  00:00 - 01:00 (+1) 
Practice 3 (Saturday)  11:30 - 12:30  18:30 - 19:30  19:30 - 20:30 
Qualifying (Saturday)  15:00 - 16:00  22:00 - 23:00  23:00 - 00:00 
Race (Sunday)  14:00  20:00  21:00 

 
 
Race Records - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team at the Mexico City Grand Prix 
 
   Starts  Wins  Podium Places  Poles  Front Row  Fastest Laps  DNF 
Mercedes  7  3  9  3  7  4  0 
Hamilton  7  2  5  1  3  0  0 
Russell  3  0  0  0  1  1  0 
MB Power  7  3  10  3  7  4  2 

 
 
Technical Stats - Season to Date (Pre-season Testing to Present) 
 
   Laps Completed  Distance Covered (km)  Corners Taken  Gear Changes  PETRONAS Fuel Injections 
Mercedes  5,421  27,966.036  91,437  276,048  216,840,000 
Hamilton  2,724  14,049.304  45,866  138,896  108,960,000 
Russell  2,697  13,916.732  45,571  137,152  107,880,000 
MB Power  20,898  107,348.890  350,498  1,064,426  835,920,000 

 
 
Mercedes-Benz in Formula One 
 
   Starts  Wins  Podium Places  Poles  Front Row  Fastest Laps  1-2 Wins  Front Row Lockouts 
Mercedes (All Time)  289  125  287  137  259  104  59  81 
Mercedes (Since 2010)  277  116  269  129  237  93  54  79 
Hamilton  328  103  196  104  175  64  N/A  N/A 
Russell  100  1  10  1  9  6  N/A  N/A 
MB Power  559  213  582  222  452  205  91  118 

 
 
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies