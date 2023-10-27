Jack Whitehall explains Silverstone based Lunaz upcycles EV

Author: Hannah Burgess Published: 27th October 2023 10:07

“At Lunaz we create Upcycled Electric Vehicles (UEVs) of all types to save millions of tonnes in embedded carbon and reclaim billions of pounds in lost economic value by breaking the environmentally ruinous replace-with-new cycle. Our approach is something that resonated with Jack Whitehall and his green impact fund. In his film, he explains how Lunaz converts highly polluting vehicles like refuse trucks to electric power. This has been an extraordinary period of growth for Lunaz in our mission to upcycle and electrify vehicle fleets at scale. As part of Lunaz, Jack joins some of the world’s leading clean-tech investors, institutions, and technical talent on this company’s fast-growth trajectory. Together, from a global network of upcycling campuses, we will rapidly realise the enormous potential of upcycling to plot a significantly more sustainable course to the urgently required transition to clean-air powertrains.”

David Lorenz, Founder, Lunaz

“What’s not to love about the Lunaz proposition? Whether future-proofing the world’s best classic cars by making them electric or turning polluting trucks into state-of-the-art UEVs, they are making the planet a better place by reducing emissions and stopping perfectly good vehicles going to scrap. I’m proud to explain vehicle upcycling in this film to spread the word about the power of this innovative process, which supports the necessary switch from polluting vehicles to clean-air alternatives.”

Jack Whitehall

Lunaz is proud to confirm Jack Whitehall’s involvement in the company through his green impact fund. He joins significant institutional names including the Barclays, Dellal and Reuben families, who each see the significant value of Lunaz’s proprietary upcycling process. This unique approach, which leverages the world’s existing car park of more than two billion vehicles, saves millions of tonnes in embedded carbon and reclaims billions of pounds in lost economic value compared with the environmentally and financially costly alternative of replacing end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles with all-new alternatives.

The principles of vehicle upcycling are simple: Lunaz takes passenger and industrial vehicles that have reached the end of their life and, instead of sending them for scrap, undertakes a nut-and-bolt restoration, replaces their polluting internal combustion engine with a clean-air electric powertrain and performs a number of technological and wellbeing enhancements before pressing them back into service. These are known as Upcycled Electric Vehicles, or UEVs.

UEVs salvage up to 80% of the carbon embedded in the production of the vehicle’s raw materials and the emissions spent on its initial construction. As part of the upcycling and electrification process, Lunaz also dramatically improves the vehicle in terms of its equipment and comfort levels. Each upcycled vehicle is also warrantied as new and priced lower than an all-new equivalent, offering significant environmental and cost benefits to the end user.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/Sb-a3s6Joi8

Upcycling Industrial Vehicles

The commercial vehicle upcycling process, which will be scaled globally, is extensive and has been designed to minimise the environmental impact of vehicle restoration in every way, while preserving and enhancing the original vehicle’s functions.

With the internal combustion engine removed, every UEV undergoes a full bare-metal strip and rebuild. The rear body is removed, and the chassis is blast-cleaned using advanced steel media that can be reclaimed and used more than 200 times. It is then repainted with a super-hard-wearing paint developed for the fan-blade housings on jet aero-engines. The paint is UV-activated and applied using a paint gun with an integrated UV light that dries it on contact, minimising paint waste and build times. All of the vehicle’s internal and external plastics are also removed and repaired to as-new condition. So far, Lunaz has been able to reuse up to 97% of these items.

The vehicle’s lubricants, hydraulic oil and coolant are also reclaimed and cleaned using an innovative process whereby additives are applied to the base stock, delivering as-new performance at minimal environmental cost.

Lunaz takes a first-principles approach to cabin design. Based on research and feedback from the crews who operate industrial vehicles every day, the company has dramatically improved comfort and convenience across the entire cabin environment. For example, the original vinyl seat covering is replaced with a Greenguard Gold, HPD and EPD-compliant textile that is both more durable and more comfortable. Elsewhere, Lunaz incorporates renewable, plant-based materials that are hard-wearing, fast-drying, and water-repellent.

In place of the original analogue gauges, UEVs use a 12-inch high-definition driver screen, displaying range, current power usage, route data, powertrain health, battery status and diagnostic information. Full integration with existing data capture and telematics systems can also be specified.

Two further 10-inch displays are connected to form a 20-inch panoramic display. This combines 360-degree bird’s-eye camera views and additional safety views, including blind spots. The outermost screen, designed to be operated by the crew, contains multimedia and communications functions, including full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

In response to industrial vehicle crew feedback, cup holders are provided for all UEV occupants; there is also a shelf for wireless and USB device charging, together with a device storage cubby. A mounting bar across the dashboard allows simple removal and refitment of fleet management hardware, avoiding the need to drill into the dashboard and thereby increasing its future recyclability. The original vehicle flooring is replaced with a highly durable anti-slip material widely used in large public areas such as airports.

Upcycling Iconic Classic Cars

To show that the upcycling process can be applied to vehicles of all types - even in the quality-sensitive super-luxury segment - Lunaz also elevates and electrifies the most celebrated classic cars. These include the Aston Martin DB6, Bentley Continental, Jaguar XK range, Range Rover Classic and Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud. In addition to supplying these elevated vehicles to private clients, these exquisite cars are bought by the most significant hotel institutions around the world.

The Lunaz Upcycling Campus

All Lunaz UEVs are upcycled on the company’s state-of-the-art upcycling campus in Silverstone Technology Park, United Kingdom. It is the world’s first facility designed for industrial vehicle upcycling, re-engineering and electrification at scale. It will serve as the permanent research and development hub for a global network of facilities that will facilitate the upcycling and electrification of global vehicle fleets at scale. The building is highly thermally efficient and heated using sustainably generated electricity: all tools are battery-operated, and vehicle ramps are fitted with a kinetic energy recovery system to minimise power usage.

In 2023, Lunaz quadrupled its total footprint, creating additional production space specifically for upcycling refuse trucks and other commercial vehicles. Today, it has the capacity to upcycle 1,100 vehicles a year. By 2030 the company will have four upcycling facilities spanning the UK, EU, and the United States.

