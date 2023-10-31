Remembrance events to take place across West Northants

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 31st October 2023 10:54

Communities across West Northamptonshire will come together in Remembrance this month, to honour those who served and remember their sacrifice.

There are a number of events taking place across West Northants, including:

Northampton

Remembrance Sunday this year will be held at All Saints Church and the Memorial Gardens on Sunday, 12 November 2023. The service will start at 10am at All Saints Church (George Row, Northampton NN1 1DF) followed by a service and wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial at 11am. There will then be a military Parade past the Guildhall, where the Salute will be taken, up St Giles Street, along Castillion Street, and ending on Derngate.

Private wreath bearers will be granted access to the Memorial Gardens once the Parade has passed. Find out more on the Northampton RBL website.

Daventry

Daventry Town Council and the Royal British Legion will lead the Remembrance Parade and Service on Sunday, 12 November, with the parade stepping off at 10.30am outside Argos on Daventry High Street (60-66 High St, Daventry NN11 4HU). The parade will process along the High Street to the War Memorial via Abbey Street. Members of the public are invited to gather on the path opposite the War Memorial for a short service to include Roll of Honour, wreath-laying, the last post and 2-minute silence. The parade will then march to Holy Cross Church for a Remembrance Day service at 11.30am.

The town will also host a short service on Armistice Day on Saturday, 11 November at 11am at the brick gazebo at the top of Sheaf Street, outside the Post Office.

Find out more on the Daventry Town Council website.

A service sheet for the event can also be accessed via the Daventry Town Council website.

Towcester

On Sunday 12 November, St Lawrence Church (Chantry Lane, NN12 6YY), will host a Remembrance service, starting at 10:50am.

The Community Poppy Cascades are also up in the Garden of Remembrance, which is situated out the front of St Lawrence Church.

Find out more on the Tove Benefice website.

Brackley

Brackley’s Remembrance event on Sunday, 12 November commences with a parade at 2.30pm from Winchester House (44 High Street, NN13 7AZ), which will proceed down the High Street. A service of Remembrance will follow this at 3pm at Brackley War Memorial in the Market Square. Wreath-laying will follow the service. Find out more on the Brackley Town Council website.

Cold Higham

St Luke’s Church (Church Lane, Cold Higham, NN12) will be open during the day on Sunday, 12 November, 10am-3pm for private reflection. There will also be a Remembrance Service held at the Parish War Memorial in the churchyard of St Luke’s – the public are invited to gather from 10.45am for a short service followed by the Last Post, two-minutes silence and wreath-laying.

Duston

Duston Parish Council will host a Remembrance Sunday service at 10am at St Luke’s Church, followed by wreath-laying at the War Memorial and then a service at Duston United Reformed Church at 10.30am.

Duston’s Poppy Cascade will be on display again this year at St Luke’s Bank from 30 October–12 November and members of the public are invited to make their own dedication poppy to be included in the display.

Find out more on the Duston Parish Council website.

Instructions on how to make your own dedication poppy can also be found on the Duston Parish Council site.

Green’s Norton

St Bartholomew’s Church in Green’s Norton (NN12 8BL) will be hosting a Remembrance Service on Sunday, 12 November at 10.45am.

Hardingstone

Hardingstone Village’s Remembrance event on Sunday, 12 November will begin with a parade for uniformed organisations and poppy cross reps, departing the Village Hall carpark at 10.30am for the War Memorial. There will be a service at the War Memorial at 10.45am followed by a short service in St Edmund’s church (NN4 6DQ).

Standing with Giants at Stowe Gardens

From Thursday, 19 October to Tuesday, 14 November, visitors can experience the Standing with Giants art installation at Stowe Gardens (New Inn Farm, Buckingham, MK18 5EQ). The installation features 200 life-size soldier silhouettes, offering an opportunity for visitors to pay tribute and remember those who gave their lives so that we could enjoy our freedom today. The exhibit is created in partnership with Standing with Giants, a community-based project that aims to raise awareness and appreciation of our freedom. Although the exhibition is free to visit, standard admission prices for Stowe Gardens still apply. Find out more on the Stowe Gardens website.

Upton

Upton Parish Council will be hosting a short Remembrance service and wreath-laying event on Saturday, 11 November at ‘The Unknown Soldier’ War Memorial Tree Sculpture on Berrywood Road opposite the social club (NN5 4XD). Members of the public are invited to arrive from 10.45am for an 11am start.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.