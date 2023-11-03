West Northamptonshire students take part in annual Young Citizens Scheme

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 3rd November 2023 09:22

Students from Primary schools across West Northants participated in this year’s Young Citizens Scheme organised by West Northamptonshire Council’s Community Safety and Engagement Team.

More than 300 Year 6 students from Daventry and South Northants attended the ninth annual event at Yardley Chase Cadet Training Centre on October 18 and 19 2023.

The two-day event was held to give young people a better understanding of personal safety, community awareness and to help them become good citizens. It provided information on the roles of services such as the Police, Fire & Rescue Service helping build relationships between the young people and those working in their communities.

Officers from across West Northamptonshire’s Community Safety Partnership delivered a variety of sessions around road safety; online safety and healthy relationships; fire and water safety; peer pressure and hate crime.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Engagement and Regulatory Services, said: “The Young Citizens scheme is designed to leave an enduring impact on the participating students. It imparts essential safety skills, fosters a greater understanding of emergency services and cultivates a sense of empathy towards others.

“This event is a testament to the power of partnership working and allows us to proactively engage with young people to explore community safety. We are proud to be involved in this project and hope the knowledge gained will serve these students for years to come.”

