What's On at the Mill - November 2023

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 31st October 2023 13:33

The Mill is hosting its Autumn Jazz Night on Sat 4 Nov 2023, featuring the Cool Jazz Collective quartet The Mill is hosting its Autumn Jazz Night on Sat 4 Nov 2023, featuring the Cool Jazz Collective quartet





Towcester Mill Brewery has a bumper month this November, and it's not even Christmas yet! There's live jazz, live comedy, a quiz night, delicious street food, a mini beer festival and a Christmas Fayre - all in one month!





As Autumn moves ever closer towards Winter, a warm welcome always awaits you at the Mill's Tap Room. Pop in for a quiet drink, or make the most of your evening and join in with one of their events. Either way, they'd love to see you!



Here's what's lined up this month:

Saturday 4 Nov - AUTUMN JAZZ NIGHT feat. COOL JAZZ COLLECTIVE (pictured)

Tuesday 7 Nov - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS

Thursday 9 Nov - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS

Friday & Saturday 10 & 11 Nov - AUTUMN BEERFEST

Sunday 12 Nov - FOLK AT THE MILL

Thursday 16 Nov - HITMIX BINGO

Friday 17 Nov - CRAIG LIVE

Sunday 26 Nov - CHRISTMAS FAYRE

Thursday 30 Nov - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT (sold out) PLUS Street Food at the Mill: first Tuesday of the month with The Wood Oven

every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer

every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas

plus Moo Hatch on Sat 11 Nov

and a Hog Roast on Sun 26 Nov

Check out the Mill's Street Food page at

or its social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!

