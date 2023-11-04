Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
What's On at the Mill - November 2023
|Author: Kathryn Hunter
|Published: 31st October 2023 13:33
The Mill is hosting its Autumn Jazz Night on Sat 4 Nov 2023, featuring the Cool Jazz Collective quartet
Towcester Mill Brewery has a bumper month this November, and it's not even Christmas yet! There's live jazz, live comedy, a quiz night, delicious street food, a mini beer festival and a Christmas Fayre - all in one month!
As Autumn moves ever closer towards Winter, a warm welcome always awaits you at the Mill's Tap Room. Pop in for a quiet drink, or make the most of your evening and join in with one of their events. Either way, they'd love to see you!
Here's what's lined up this month:
Check out the Mill's Street Food page at www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or its social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!
- Saturday 4 Nov - AUTUMN JAZZ NIGHT feat. COOL JAZZ COLLECTIVE (pictured)
- Tuesday 7 Nov - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
- Thursday 9 Nov - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
- Friday & Saturday 10 & 11 Nov - AUTUMN BEERFEST
- Sunday 12 Nov - FOLK AT THE MILL
- Thursday 16 Nov - HITMIX BINGO
- Friday 17 Nov - CRAIG LIVE
- Sunday 26 Nov - CHRISTMAS FAYRE
- Thursday 30 Nov - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT (sold out)
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
- first Tuesday of the month with The Wood Oven
- every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
- every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas
- plus Moo Hatch on Sat 11 Nov
- and a Hog Roast on Sun 26 Nov
