NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Testimonials

"Art & Craft Festival added to the website - advertising here certainly brought people in to our Christmas Fair which was very successful."
- JE - Litchborough
What's On at the Mill - November 2023

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 31st October 2023 13:33
The Mill is hosting its Autumn Jazz Night on Sat 4 Nov 2023, featuring the Cool Jazz Collective quartetThe Mill is hosting its Autumn Jazz Night on Sat 4 Nov 2023, featuring the Cool Jazz Collective quartet

Towcester Mill Brewery has a bumper month this November, and it's not even Christmas yet! There's live jazz, live comedy, a quiz night, delicious street food, a mini beer festival and a Christmas Fayre - all in one month! 

As Autumn moves ever closer towards Winter, a warm welcome always awaits you at the Mill's Tap Room. Pop in for a quiet drink, or make the most of your evening and join in with one of their events. Either way, they'd love to see you!

Here's what's lined up this month:
 
  • Saturday 4 Nov - AUTUMN JAZZ NIGHT feat. COOL JAZZ COLLECTIVE (pictured)
  • Tuesday 7 Nov - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
  • Thursday 9 Nov - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
  • Friday & Saturday 10 & 11 Nov - AUTUMN BEERFEST
  • Sunday 12 Nov - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Thursday 16 Nov - HITMIX BINGO
  • Friday 17 Nov - CRAIG LIVE
  • Sunday 26 Nov - CHRISTMAS FAYRE
  • Thursday 30 Nov - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT (sold out)
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
 
  • first Tuesday of the month with The Wood Oven
  • every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
  • every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas
  • plus Moo Hatch on Sat 11 Nov
  • and a Hog Roast on Sun 26 Nov
Check out the Mill's Street Food page at www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or its social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!
Comments

