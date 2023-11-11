Autumn BeerFest at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 31st October 2023 16:24

The Mill's Autumn BeerFest is back for its second year running to help raise funds for the Poppy Appeal The Mill's Autumn BeerFest is back for its second year running to help raise funds for the Poppy Appeal





Towcester Mill Brewery's Autumn BeerFest will be held for its second year this month, on Friday 10 and Saturday 11 November 2023, aiming to raise funds for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.





"Last year's mini BeerFest was a great opportunity for us to celebrate the Autumn, bring a few extra beers into the Mill and raise some much needed funds for this very worthy cause," said brewery director, John Evans. "This year it will be very similar; we will be opening our Festival Bar in the back of the Turbine Room again and will have seven additional beers on the racks for you to try."





The beers available will be from a range of breweries, including relatively local Oakham, Tring, Vale and Hook Norton, as well as further afield St Austell, Wadworth and Fuller's.





"We will have pale ales and golden ales, IPAs and a Porter, ranging from 4% abv to 5.5% abv and we will also have seven of our own beers available in the Tap. There should be something for everyone!"





For every pint sold from one barrel of one of the Mill's seasonal guest ales, the Mill will donate the full selling price of that pint to the Poppy Appeal. "As one barrel can hold 60+ pints we are hopeful that if the whole barrel sells we will raise a few hundred pounds during this period of Remembrance," added John.







www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or their social media channels. There will be street food on the Friday from 5pm from pizza specialists Nonna Lucia's and on Saturday from 12pm from Moo Hatch and their award-winning burgers. For more information about the BeerFest please visit the Mill's websiteor their social media channels.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.