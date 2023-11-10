Towcester Farmers Market Future

Author: Nick Holder Published: 6th November 2023 10:36

The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 10th November 2023, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

After a poor turn out last month due to the threatened storms which didn't materialise, we are expecting a full turnout of all our stall holders this month.





This will be our last market at this location, as the Christmas market will be the first at the new site in Towcester. There will be more news to follow regarding the move, with further details.

We continue to look to expand the market further and invite other local companies to contact us if they think they can provide something different to the customers along the general farmers market idea, although all suggestions will be considered.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with the Towcester and District Lions Club:-

or phone on 0345 833 5918

or through our 'Towcester Farmers Market' page on Facebook

