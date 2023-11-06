  • Bookmark this page

Lib Dems Call for Local Solutions to Care for the Elderly in Towcester

Author: Kate Nash - Lib Dem Published: 6th November 2023 09:02

Cllr Lisa Samiotis and Stewart Tolley at Ridgway House, Towcester this week

There are concerns that Conservative run West Northants Council (WNC) is preparing the way for the closure of a much valued Care Home in Towcester. Local people are worried that those who need residential care, who cannot afford the very high cost of private care, will be forced to move miles away from family and friends.

Ridgeway House in Towcester provides care to some twenty-five residents. However, underinvestment has left the building unable to be fully occupied. Years of dither, delay, and neglect by the failed, former Tory run County Council, and now WNC, has again raised the prospect of locally delivered essential public services being cut.

Lisa Samiotis, Liberal Democrat Councillor, said: “For the past two years, WNC had been planning a new Care Home in Towcester. Suddenly it seems, to cut costs, their plans have been quietly dropped. Local Lib Dems believe it is vitally important that there should be adequate local provision for local authority run residential care." Martin Johns added: "As our town grows, Towcester must retain such a facility. We need long-term planning for public services, not short-term fixes.”

Stewart Tolley, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate, commented: “Placing people in local private care homes as has been suggested might be fine whilst there are spaces, however, if there aren’t places available in future, elderly people in Towcester and surrounding villages, who are in need of residential care, would be forced to live many miles from their loved ones.”

The future of Ridgway House, Towcester, is subject to a consultation open until 19th November 2023. To share your views, the consultation can be found online here: https://westnorthants.citizenspace.com/adult-social-care/consultation-ridgway-house/

