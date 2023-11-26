  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"I really enjoy your Towcester site there is just so much going on"
- June F
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Christmas Fayre returns to the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 7th November 2023 14:12
The Mill's annual Christmas Fayre returns for its fourth year, and will be held on Sunday 26 November 2023The Mill's annual Christmas Fayre returns for its fourth year, and will be held on Sunday 26 November 2023


Towcester Mill Brewery is hosting its Christmas Fayre on Sunday 26 November 2023, the fourth fayre it has run since 2019.  

There will be around 18 stalls offering the most fabulous Christmas gifts and ideas to make this year extra special, including everything from floral wreaths, luxury gifts, home-made chutneys and pickles, cheeses, skincare, studio art, jewellery and festive crafts. Here's who coming so far!
 
  • Cheese on Towcest' - local cheesemonger
  • Sunflower Creations - engraved glasses, plaques and gifts
  • A&A Cakes - delicious festive and non-festive cakes
  • Floral Creations - wreaths, ornaments and table decorations
  • Stanley's Homemade "Free From" Treats - gluten free sweet, savoury treats and cakes
  • Ian's Woodturnings -  seasonal woodturned items
  • Pat Mar designs - handmade jewellery and acrylic art
  • Garden2Jar - homemade chutneys and jams, local honey, fudge and gift sets
  • Jeweleeze - handbags, purses, hats and gloves
  • Mayflower Designs - macrame homewares and Christmas decor
  • Fox In The Box Studios - art prints
  • Miss Mabels Makes - wooden signs, tiles, tote bags and gifts
  • Alimander Crafts - mugs, clocks, bottles, bags and cards
  • Scandinavian Treats - Swedish Christmas sweet treats
  • Tropic Skincare - natural beauty products
On the ground floor our Tap Room will be open as usual from 12pm and as well as all the usual ales and drinks on offer we will also have mulled cider available by the half pint. The Mill's Bottle Shop will also be open if you need to pick up some beer crackers, 3-bottle gift packs, 6-bottle beer bags and mixed cases, as well as its very own Watermeadow Gin, gin goblets and more! Staff will be on hand to give you plenty of ideas if you just can't choose!

All the stalls will be on the first floor in the Steam Room and the second floor in the Malt Room where they will be selling their festive wares so you can browse Christmassy type gifts while you're here. There will be plenty of seating in the Turbine Room and in the Malt Room too.

There will also be a hog roast by Brad's Banquets for you to enjoy from 12pm so you can take the weight off your feet and relax with a drink or two and a bite to eat. Free entry, just pop along, have a drink and see what's going on!

NB: if you need to bring your car, please avoid the Mill car park and use alternative local parking instead...

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies