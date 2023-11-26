Christmas Fayre returns to the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 7th November 2023 14:12

The Mill's annual Christmas Fayre returns for its fourth year, and will be held on Sunday 26 November 2023 The Mill's annual Christmas Fayre returns for its fourth year, and will be held on Sunday 26 November 2023









Towcester Mill Brewery is hosting its Christmas Fayre on Sunday 26 November 2023, the fourth fayre it has run since 2019.



There will be around 18 stalls offering the most fabulous Christmas gifts and ideas to make this year extra special, including everything from floral wreaths, luxury gifts, home-made chutneys and pickles, cheeses, skincare, studio art, jewellery and festive crafts. Here's who coming so far!

Cheese on Towcest' - local cheesemonger

Sunflower Creations - engraved glasses, plaques and gifts

A&A Cakes - delicious festive and non-festive cakes

Floral Creations - wreaths, ornaments and table decorations

Stanley's Homemade "Free From" Treats - gluten free sweet, savoury treats and cakes

Ian's Woodturnings - seasonal woodturned items

Pat Mar designs - handmade jewellery and acrylic art

Garden2Jar - homemade chutneys and jams, local honey, fudge and gift sets

Jeweleeze - handbags, purses, hats and gloves

Mayflower Designs - macrame homewares and Christmas decor

Fox In The Box Studios - art prints

Miss Mabels Makes - wooden signs, tiles, tote bags and gifts

Alimander Crafts - mugs, clocks, bottles, bags and cards

Scandinavian Treats - Swedish Christmas sweet treats

Tropic Skincare - natural beauty products On the ground floor our Tap Room will be open as usual from 12pm and as well as all the usual ales and drinks on offer we will also have mulled cider available by the half pint. The Mill's Bottle Shop will also be open if you need to pick up some beer crackers, 3-bottle gift packs, 6-bottle beer bags and mixed cases, as well as its very own Watermeadow Gin, gin goblets and more! Staff will be on hand to give you plenty of ideas if you just can't choose!





All the stalls will be on the first floor in the Steam Room and the second floor in the Malt Room where they will be selling their festive wares so you can browse Christmassy type gifts while you're here. There will be plenty of seating in the Turbine Room and in the Malt Room too.



There will also be a hog roast by Brad's Banquets for you to enjoy from 12pm so you can take the weight off your feet and relax with a drink or two and a bite to eat. Free entry, just pop along, have a drink and see what's going on!



NB: if you need to bring your car, please avoid the Mill car park and use alternative local parking instead...



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.