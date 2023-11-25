  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Sing Up in a Brewery

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 22nd November 2023 19:01
Then why not try out Rock Choir's Male Voice Workshop on Saturday 25 November 2023, taking place at Towcester Mill Brewery from 12.30pm-3.30pm!

Calling all male voices! Fancy a pint, a pizza and a good old-fashioned pub sing-song? Always fancied singing but don't know where to start? Then why not try out Rock Choir's Male Voice Workshop on Saturday 25 November 2023, taking place at Towcester Mill Brewery from 12.30pm-3.30pm!

You will be learning the classic Status Quo tune 'Rockin’ All Over The World’, taught by Rock Choir's uber-talented leader, Dave Easter. Halfway through there will be a break to have some food and a pint (or non-alcoholic alternative), which is included in the overall price of £30.

Here's what's on offer:
 
  • A free pint of ale or soft drink alternative
  • Fantastic tuition of this classic Rock tune
  • The enjoyment of camaraderie with your fellow Rockie men
  • A delicious pizza
Rock Choir is delighted to be supporting Orchid with this event, by donating all profits from the ticket sales to this very worthy cause. Orchid is the UK’s leading charity for those affected by male cancer. To find out more about Orchid and the fantastic work they do visit https://orchid-cancer.org.uk.

Book now via their website bit.ly/3G6uRpc!

