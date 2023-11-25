Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
Sing Up in a Brewery
|Author: Kathryn Hunter
|Published: 22nd November 2023 19:01
Calling all male voices! Fancy a pint, a pizza and a good old-fashioned pub sing-song? Always fancied singing but don't know where to start? Then why not try out Rock Choir's Male Voice Workshop on Saturday 25 November 2023, taking place at Towcester Mill Brewery from 12.30pm-3.30pm!
You will be learning the classic Status Quo tune 'Rockin’ All Over The World’, taught by Rock Choir's uber-talented leader, Dave Easter. Halfway through there will be a break to have some food and a pint (or non-alcoholic alternative), which is included in the overall price of £30.
Here's what's on offer:
- A free pint of ale or soft drink alternative
- Fantastic tuition of this classic Rock tune
- The enjoyment of camaraderie with your fellow Rockie men
- A delicious pizza
Book now via their website bit.ly/3G6uRpc!
