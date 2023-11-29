Liberal Democrats ask West Northants Council to protect homeless households by highlighting manifesto pledge on ‘no fault’ evictions

Author: Kate Nash - Lib Dem Published: 29th November 2023 13:47

An estimated 600 homeless households are currently being housed temporarily by West Northants Council, and the Council has seen a 100% rise in tenants approaching the Council after having been served a ‘no fault’ eviction from their landlord.

Concern that private landlords could benefit financially from current Council scheme and then evict tenants after 12 months

An urgent motion is being brought to West Northants Council on 30th November from the Liberal Democrat Group.

There are currently 600 homeless households being housed temporarily by West Northants Council and there is such a shortage of suitable accommodation that the Council is hoping that the local private landlords might help plug the gap through its Landlord Incentive Scheme | West Northamptonshire Council (westnorthants.gov.uk).

Liberal Democrat are proposing a motion this week at Full Council asking the Council to write to the Housing Minister to express concern that the ban on no fault evictions is being delayed indefinitely. Also proposed is that local MPs express their concern and a review is carried out to examine the full impact that allowing the no fault bans to continue is having on West Northants residents.

Cllr Sally Beardsworth, leader of the Liberal Democrat Group says: “It’s completely unacceptable that the no fault ban has been indefinitely delayed just because reforms to the justice system need to be implemented. The number of landlords pursuing no-fault evictions is at its highest for seven years and last year 445 local residents sought help from our Council having lost their privately rented homes on account of this. The total figure is likely to be far higher as some evicted tenants won’t approach the Council or fight their eviction notice in court.

It’s four years since the Conservative government pledged to ban no fault (Section 21) evictions of private renters. The law has still not been changed to prevent this means of ending tenancies which works entirely to the advantage of landlords. Tenants evicted through no fault of their own face uprooting their families, increased costs of moving to alternative accommodation and the threat of homelessness if they can’t find anywhere suitable. There was 100% rise between 2021 and 2022 of local people approaching West Northants Council for help as their landords had served a Section 21 notice.

Without ending no fault evictions local landlords could benefit financially from the Council’s incentive scheme and then serve a S21 Notice at the end of twelve months and relet at a higher rent. This Council must show support for its residents reliant of the private rental sector and express its concern for the continued injustice that is no fault evictions.

