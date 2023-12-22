  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Just like to say thank you for the prompt attention to the "Coffee Morning" notice sent through to you yesterday.......... very pleased with the picture effect...."
- Janet
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Free family fun at Northampton’s market this Christmas

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 4th December 2023 08:54

Taking place on 9 and 10 December and 16 to 22 December 2023 between 10am and 4pm, people are advised to put on their skates and join in the festive fun.

People across Northampton are invited down to Northampton’s Market at Commercial Street to join in free ice-skating and curling this Christmas.

Taking place on 9 and 10 December and 16 to 22 December 2023 between 10am and 4pm, people are advised to put on their skates and join in the festive fun.

West Northamptonshire Council is working with market traders to deliver a free events programme to offer something for everyone. Following the summer of fun throughout the summer holidays, we’re pleased to extend this throughout December.

To help support with access to the market’s temporary location at Commercial Street, WNC is working with Bounds to offer free journeys for the bus station to the market. Simply press a button at either location and a free taxi will be called to take you to or from the market.

To find out more about the local produce, gifts and services on offer at the Northampton Market, visit Love Northampton Market on Facebook.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies