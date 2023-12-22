Free family fun at Northampton’s market this Christmas

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 4th December 2023 08:54

People across Northampton are invited down to Northampton’s Market at Commercial Street to join in free ice-skating and curling this Christmas.

Taking place on 9 and 10 December and 16 to 22 December 2023 between 10am and 4pm, people are advised to put on their skates and join in the festive fun.

West Northamptonshire Council is working with market traders to deliver a free events programme to offer something for everyone. Following the summer of fun throughout the summer holidays, we’re pleased to extend this throughout December.

To help support with access to the market’s temporary location at Commercial Street, WNC is working with Bounds to offer free journeys for the bus station to the market. Simply press a button at either location and a free taxi will be called to take you to or from the market.

To find out more about the local produce, gifts and services on offer at the Northampton Market, visit Love Northampton Market on Facebook.

