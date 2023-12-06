West Northamptonshire Council Unveils £143m Capital Programme for 2024/25

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 6th December 2023 10:12

In a bid to strengthen local communities and pave the way for a more sustainable future, West Northamptonshire Council is set to invest an extra £28 million in capital funding next year.

Schemes due to progress in the year ahead include improvements to leisure centres, a new Red Route Road safety scheme and minor adaptions to vulnerable adults’ homes to support independent living as the Council sets aside a total of almost £143m in the capital programme for 2024/25 – an increase of over £28m compared to the previous year.

This capital funding pays for projects including new infrastructure, buildings and equipment and is separate from the revenue budget the Council spends on the day-to-day running of services, which includes funding from Council Tax.

Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: "We’re always looking to invest in innovative and efficient ways to support and deliver services, and using capital budgets to not only improve our local communities but help us make ongoing savings or generate new income is something we’re particularly focusing on.

“Creating a more sustainable West Northants is a key priority for us. As part of this commitment, in 2024 we are proposing to allocate £4 million towards heat decarbonisation initiatives across three key sites: Danescamp, Abington Park Museum, and Everdon Field Centre. This investment will aim to enable these sites to generate a portion of their electricity consumption onsite, resulting in long-term cost savings and a reduced carbon footprint. We are also investing in large-scale solar technology to reduce emissions and dramatically cut energy bills as we work towards our commitment to be net zero by 2030.

“Undertaking these transformative initiatives supports our aims for a sustainable, prosperous and vibrant West Northants, with innovation and efficiency going hand in hand.”

Alongside these projects, the draft budget also includes investments in a range of areas including continuing our highways maintenance and improvement programme – as well as an additional £1.9m from Government towards road repairs and replacing the publicly-accessible computer network across our libraries.

The Council is steadfast in its dedication to economic growth with ongoing projects, including Northampton Market Square’s transformation through multi-million-pound investment, revitalising the town centre via the Government’s Towns Fund.

Beyond the capital programme, the Council remains committed to residents' well-being, addressing health inequalities, and supporting communities through the challenges posed by the ongoing cost of living crisis, with initiatives funded through government public health funding.

Our Cabinet will consider the full range of General Fund Capital proposals during their meeting at The Forum, Towcester, from 6pm on Tuesday, 12 December – this can be watched live via the Council’s YouTube Channel.

The full 2024/25 draft budget reports are available at Agenda for Cabinet on Tuesday, 12 December 2023.

