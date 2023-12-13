Carolling at the Mill

Towcester Mill Brewery has not just one, but two, sessions of Christmas carolling this year!



Sunday 17 December 2023



Join the Mill for some festive tunes courtesy of Towcester Studio Band this Sunday afternoon 17 December 2023 at 1.30pm until 3.30pm. Get into the spirit of Christmas and put your feet up with a pint of your favourite ale or half a mulled cider and enjoy the atmosphere! Held inside in the Steam Room on the first floor. Follow the sound of the music!



Christmas Eve



Towcester Mill will be opening late on Christmas Eve until 10.30pm for a good ol' sing-song! Everyone is welcome for drinks in the Tap Room on the eve of the big day and you can join in with Christmas Carols in conjunction with St Lawrence Church. Carols start from 10pm or just enjoy the entertainment! Everyone welcome to go on to the church afterwards for Christmas Communion if you wish.



No tickets required, just turn up and bring your seasonal spirit with you!







www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or follow their Facebook or Instagram pages. Christmas Cheers to all!

