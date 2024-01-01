NN12

>

News

>

Local News Aramco extends successful partnership with Aston Martin Formula One® Team to become official title partner Author: Will Hings Published: 17th December 2023 09:32 Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, and the Aston Martin Formula One ® team announce a long-term extension of their partnership. From 1 January, 2024, the Silverstone-based team will be known as the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One ® Team.



From 2026, Aramco intends to provide best-in-class technology to deliver advanced fuels and lubricants to the team, alongside the team’s new works power unit engine partnership with Honda.



Nabeel A. Al-Jama’, Aramco Executive Vice President Human Resources & Corporate Services, said:



“We are delighted to become the exclusive title partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One ® Team. Since partnering with the team in 2022, we have witnessed the team take significant strides forward and have enjoyed celebrating some very special moments, including eight podiums this season. The future for the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One ® Team is bright, and today’s news reaffirms our long-term commitment to Aston Martin where Aramco’s expertise and technology can contribute to advanced car performance, especially with our development of advanced fuels and lubricants.”



Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One ® Team Executive Chairman, said:



“We are very proud to continue and strengthen our successful partnership with Aramco. We already enjoy an important strategic relationship and their support as our title partner for the next five years is a clear demonstration of our shared ambition. Since 2022, they have played a key role in Aston Martin’s Formula One ® journey and their contribution will only become more significant in the years ahead. We are working together on several key initiatives, including the development of advanced fuels for 2026, when we begin our Honda works power unit partnership. Aramco’s expertise and products will make a real contribution to our on-track performance and add significant value in many other areas of our organisation, especially at our new AMR Technology Campus.”



Together, Aramco and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One ® Team will work on joint science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) initiatives to inspire the young technicians, engineers and drivers of the future.



About the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One ® Team:

The legendary Aston Martin marque first raced in Formula One ® in 1959 and returned to the sport in 2021 under the leadership of Canadian entrepreneur Lawrence Stroll.



With a team of passionate people at its heart, and a talented squad of drivers – including double World Champion Fernando Alonso and Canada’s Lance Stroll – this is a team with both a rich heritage and a fresh perspective.



Alongside collaborative and strategic partners, the Silverstone-based team is bringing new energy to the sport with a determination to shake up the order and compete at the sharp end.



About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.