Local News New Year Comedy at the Mill Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 29th December 2023 10:34 Prince Abdi headlines Towcester Mill's first Live Comedy Night of the Year, on Thursday 25 January 2024 Prince Abdi headlines Towcester Mill's first Live Comedy Night of the Year, on Thursday 25 January 2024

A new season of Live Comedy awaits at Towcester Mill Brewery for 2024!



First up on Thursday 25 January 2024 is Prince Abdi (pictured), a British stand up comedian/actor/writer, and Alfie Moore, who has appeared on ITV’s ‘Show Me The Funny’ and ‘The Wright Stuff’. Support for the evening will be Dominic Hatton-Woods whose comedy talks about his dysfunctional family and all areas of his life in a dry, sarcastic but hilarious way.



On Thursday 29 February 2024, Daliso Chaponda will be topping the bill, as seen and heard on The Royal Variety Performance 2020, and Michael Shafar, who left a career in law for comedy. Support for the evening will be Nik Hill, a Gloucester man born and bred who has been appearing since the early '90s.



All of the Mill's Live Comedy Nights are compered by its fabulous resident MC, Pete Teckman, who recently won the Not So New Comedian of the Year 2023 award!



The Flavour Trailer is also outside the Mill every Thursday with their gourmet burgers, hotdogs and fries from 5pm-9pm.



Towcester Mill will be celebrating its seventh year as a Comedy Club in the heart of Towcester in 2024, having joined forces with Funhouse Comedy in 2017. Together they bring some of the UK's finest comedians, as well as the country's finest rising stars to the town.



www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk.