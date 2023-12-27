Christmas comes early as new bike scheme launches for children

Author: Megan Denny Published: 27th December 2023 11:13

Pupils from a West Northamptonshire School have received bikes for Christmas as part of a scheme to support children’s mental wellbeing and grow a love for cycling and being active.

Nine students in Years 5 and 6 at Daventry’s Monksmoor Primary School received the free bicycles under the pilot initiative, which aims to encourage young people to take part in physical activity, enjoy the outdoors and connect with friends. By having access to these bikes, will help to support our younger generation to consider active travel options that are local to them, as well as prompt enjoyment through using more sustainable modes of transport.

All the bikes were donations gifted to the project and refurbished by The Delapre Bike Doctor, Steve Adams, making them into their good-as-new condition, before presenting them to the children.

The pupils also received safety equipment including cycle helmets, as well as cycling proficiency lessons from Space 2 Talk, insight into cycling safely through Northamptonshire Police and a short course in basic bicycle maintenance from The Bike Doctor.

The pilot scheme is a partnership effort which has stemmed from the Rural West Local Area Partnership, serving the communities of Daventry East & Woodford, Daventry West and Weedon. Partners involved include; West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), Daventry Town Council, The Delapre Bike Doctor, Space 2 Talk, Northamptonshire Police, Goodwill Solutions, Daventry Community Shed and Olleco.

This project is the first of its kind in West Northamptonshire and is being piloted in a small number of schools initially, with the aim of rolling it out further if it proves a success.

As part of the scheme, people with old bikes they no long use are being asked to consider donating them to the cause in the New Year.

Anyone who would like to support the initiative can donate their old bike by dropping it off at The Stable Block at Delapre Abbey, Tuesday to Friday between 10am to 3.30pm, or on Saturdays between 10am to 1pm starting from the New Year. All bikes will be assessed to ensure they can be refurbished to a high standard and cost effectively before they are gifted to others. Not all bike donations may be accepted. We are particularly interested in XS adult bikes with 26”wheels and 24” wheeled childrens bikes.

Cllr Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health at WNC said: “This is a fantastic initiative that is only made possible by partners working together. I would like to say a huge thank you to all involved and those who have donated. We know the positive benefits physical activity and being outdoors has on our young people and it is great that this scheme brings these elements together. I look forward to seeing how we can further roll this initiative out to other schools in the area and hearing from the students how they are enjoying the use of their bike.”

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at WNC, added: “It is great news that we have been able to work with partners to donate bikes to young people. This will provide them with a fantastic opportunity to meet with friends and get outside. By travelling by bike they can not only enjoy the local area but help reduce their carbon footprint and travel sustainably.”

