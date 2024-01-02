Have your say on public e-scooters in West Northamptonshire

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 2nd January 2024 09:39

People across West Northamptonshire are being asked to share their views on the public e-scooters, to support councillors who are scrutinising the effectiveness of the scheme.

As part of West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Scrutiny process, the Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee is seeking people’s feedback on the scheme, which is currently operated by Voi and WNC in the Northampton and Moulton areas.

The Committee is looking for evidence into the opportunities and issues around the e-scooter scheme, which has been running in the town since 2020.

At their recent meeting (4 December 2023), Scrutiny members decided to establish a task and finish group on the issue, to include WNC colleagues and representatives from various organisations to establish a course of action.

Residents are now being encouraged to give the Committee their views on the e-scooters scheme by completing a short survey on the Council’s website here:https://westnorthants.citizenspace.com/place/your-views-on-public-e-scooters-and-e-bikes. The deadline for comments is Thursday 11 January.

Cllr Alison Eastwood, the Vice Chairman of the Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee and Chairman of the Task and Finish Group said: “WNC and Voi are committed to delivering a micro mobility scheme in Northampton which offers a safe, sustainable and affordable transport option for our residents and visitors.

“Safety is a core priority – including the safety of riders and other road and footpath users – and we always seek to address key concerns, working with the police to ensure the scheme meets the safety needs of residents.

“It is important that the service meets the needs of all, and upholds the principles of safety, health, cost and sustainability. Our new task and finish group will look at this in depth, but we can’t do this without the views and feedback of our residents. This is democracy at work, and we want all to have the ability to have their say.”

The outcomes of the scrutiny review will then be presented to WNC’s Cabinet at a future meeting. The Cabinet will take the report into account when it considers if the trial will continue for a period of another two years, and if so on what basis.

