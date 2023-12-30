Towcester MBE of New Year 2024 King's Honour

Published: 30th December 2023 10:06

Chairman and one of the founder members of the Abthorpe Broadband Association (in 2003), Eric Malcolmson, has been awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the new year 2024 King's honours for service to the community.

"Eric says that whereas other awards he received in the past are directly associated with and on behalf of the teams of volunteers, this award is more personal.

"He is humbled by the recognition of the communities and of course, the King, of the part he has played in delivering superfast and gigabit fibre broadband services to the Tove Valley businesses and residents.

"You can read more about the history of ABbA and Tove Valley Broadband here."

CBE

Christian Edward Johnston HORNER, O.B.E., Team Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Red Bull Racing. For services to Motor Sport.



David Eric LAING, D.L. For services to Charity and to Philanthropy.



MBE

Eric MALCOMSON, Founder and Chair, Tove Valley Broadband.

For services to the community in the Tove Valley, Northamptonshire.



BEM

Derek John BLAND. For services to the community in Northamptonshire.



Roberta Vivian Lindsay BLYTH. For services to the community in Roade, Northamptonshire.



Paul Mark BRACKLEY, Community First Responder, Oundle Community First Responders. For services to the community in Oundle and North Northamptonshire.



Rachel Frances DAVIS. For services to the community in Cranford, Northamptonshire.



