The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Christian Horner awards CBE in King's New Year Honours

Author: Paul Smith Published: 30th December 2023 17:36

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner has been awarded a CBE in King Charles III’s 2024 New Year Honours List, for his services to motorsport living near South Northamptonshire.


Appointed an Officer of the British Empire in 2013, following the Team four consecutive double Formula One World Championship title wins, this latest honour elevates Christian to the status of Commander of the Order of the British Empire and again recognises his achievements in F1 and the wider motorsport industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner said: “It was an unexpected distinction a decade ago to be presented with an OBE and to receive this second award, a CBE, is one for which I am hugely grateful and deeply honoured. It is a great privilege to lead and work alongside such a phenomenal Team as Oracle Red Bull Racing and also to work in an industry that contributes so much to the United Kingdom’s economy.

]' am enormously proud of what we have achieved with Red Bull in Formu and in the wider high technology arena and I am hugely honoured to be recognised for that effort.”

Nearby postcodes

