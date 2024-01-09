  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
What's On at the Mill - January 2024

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 3rd January 2024 09:36

Craig will be making his first appearance of the New Year at the Mill on Friday 19 January 2024Craig will be making his first appearance of the New Year at the Mill on Friday 19 January 2024

Happy New Year from all at Towcester Mill Brewery! Now all the festivities are over, it's time to reflect and take a moment to make plans for 2024.

Where better to do that than at the Mill? With beautiful views and a cosy Tap Room it's the ideal place to meet friends or family, to have a few drinks and to banish the January blues!

Here's what is lined up this month:

  • Tuesday 9 January 2024 - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
  • Thursday 11 January 2024 - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
  • Sunday 14 January 2024 - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Thursday 18 January 2024 - HITMIX BINGO
  •  Friday 19 January 2024 - CRAIG LIVE
  •  Thursday 25 January 2024 - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT
  •  Wednesday 31 January 2024 - BEER & CHEESE NIGHT
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
  •  Tuesday 9 January 2024 with The Wood Oven
  •  every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
  •  every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas (from 12 January 2024)
  •  plus Moo Hatch on Sat 20 January 2024
Check out the Mill's Street Food page or social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!
Comments

