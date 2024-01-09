What's On at the Mill - January 2024

Craig will be making his first appearance of the New Year at the Mill on Friday 19 January 2024

Happy New Year from all at Towcester Mill Brewery! Now all the festivities are over, it's time to reflect and take a moment to make plans for 2024.

Where better to do that than at the Mill? With beautiful views and a cosy Tap Room it's the ideal place to meet friends or family, to have a few drinks and to banish the January blues!



Here's what is lined up this month:

Tuesday 9 January 2024 - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS

Thursday 11 January 2024 - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS

Sunday 14 January 2024 - FOLK AT THE MILL

Thursday 18 January 2024 - HITMIX BINGO



Friday 19 January 2024 - CRAIG LIVE

Thursday 25 January 2024 - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT

Wednesday 31 January 2024 - BEER & CHEESE NIGHT

Tuesday 9 January 2024 with The Wood Oven

every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer

every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas (from 12 January 2024)

plus Moo Hatch on Sat 20 January 2024

PLUS Street Food at the Mill:Check out the Mill's Street Food page or social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!

